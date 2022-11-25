‘Yellowstone’s’ Luke Grimes Has Picked Up That Ranch Flavor

Including the show’s new season, Luke Grimes has spent nearly five years filming Yellowstone, much of it on location in Montana, where the Dutton family ranch is located. And even though Grimes grew up in Dayton, Ohio before moving to New York City, Dayton’s still a far cry from Yellowstone’s Old West setting. So, with the experience he’s gotten working on the show, how does Grimes feel he’d fit in on a real-life ranch? (Click on the media bar below to hear Luke Grimes)
Yellowstone airs Sundays at 8/7c on The Paramount Network.
