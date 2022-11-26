Categories
Celebrities

10 Awkward Moments And Mishaps From The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade


Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is obviously a huge American tradition. But the mess of it all is also a huge tradition in MY house.

Here are some of the messiest, most awkward mishaps from the parade:

1.

Paula Abdul’s tap dancing track was not synched properly:

10 Awkward Moments And Mishaps From The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Paula Abdul dancing and doing flips on a float at 60 yers old is actually insane #MacysParade


NBC / @Seanlofficial

2.

And people pointed out how there was clearly some Auto-Tune effect applied to her vocal track, which didn’t sound right:

10 Awkward Moments And Mishaps From The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

@vigiilanteshit they wanted us to believe that paula abdul had natural autotune in her voice sjdjdkdjj


Twitter: @tayneliastreet1 / Via @tayneliastreet1

3.

Joe Biden’s phone call was super awkward because there was bad connection:

10 Awkward Moments And Mishaps From The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Awkward! 30 seconds of silence and mumbling as Joe Biden attempted a tech-plagued call into NBC’s Thanksgiving Parade today


NBC / TVNewsNow

4.

The lip-synching was particularly obvious this year:

10 Awkward Moments And Mishaps From The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The hold Sean Paul has on white women while lip syncing a song that came out 17 years ago #MacysThanksgivingParade


NBC / @flyprideair

Even though we know that they’re basically required to.

5.

Hoda Kotb tried to correspond with Mario Lopez while he was on the float, but he couldn’t hear her:

6.

Someone pointed out this awkward float situation:

10 Awkward Moments And Mishaps From The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Absolute peak #MacysThanksgivingParade is having a float celebrating a black female astronaut and the performers on the float are all white.


NBC

7.

Some performers — like the Neil Diamond performer — didn’t even try to “fake” the live performance with a microphone, they just mimed along:


NBC / @tomsilvestro

8.

People pointed out the lack of diversity among the Rockettes:

10 Awkward Moments And Mishaps From The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

How is it even statistically possible that there are only 2 Black Rockettes???? Come on, now. #MacysThanksgivingDayParade #Rockettes #RockettesSoWhite


NBC / @Possamaquadi

9.

Dionne Warwick suffered a noticeable lip sync fail:

10.

And lastly, kid hilariously blocked the audience shot with his face during Sean Paul’s performance:

What did you make of this year’s parade? Let me know in the comments below!





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: