10 Awkward Moments And Mishaps From The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is obviously a huge American tradition. But the mess of it all is also a huge tradition in MY house.
Here are some of the messiest, most awkward mishaps from the parade:
1.
Paula Abdul’s tap dancing track was not synched properly:
2.
And people pointed out how there was clearly some Auto-Tune effect applied to her vocal track, which didn’t sound right:
3.
Joe Biden’s phone call was super awkward because there was bad connection:
4.
The lip-synching was particularly obvious this year:
5.
Hoda Kotb tried to correspond with Mario Lopez while he was on the float, but he couldn’t hear her:
6.
Someone pointed out this awkward float situation:
7.
Some performers — like the Neil Diamond performer — didn’t even try to “fake” the live performance with a microphone, they just mimed along:
9.
Dionne Warwick suffered a noticeable lip sync fail:
10.
And lastly, kid hilariously blocked the audience shot with his face during Sean Paul’s performance:
What did you make of this year’s parade? Let me know in the comments below!
