10 Best Crime Movies Based On True Events

Hollywood has always looked to true stories when crafting a movie, and this has held true across a range of genres. Sometimes, the greatest stories are those that remind people that, sometimes, fact can be stranger than fiction. Crime movies are no exception to this trend.





RELATED: 10 Creepiest Thrillers Based On A True Story

Some of the best movies in cinematic history have drawn inspiration from real people, and there are several crime films based on true events. Over the last few decades, criminals and high-profile crimes have gained significant notoriety. While some of these films have been a more exaggerated and dramatized retelling, the grounding in truth is still the main appeal to audiences.

10/10 Escape From Alcatraz Dramatized The Real Escape From The Island Prison

Escape from Alcatraz starred Clint Eastwood as one of three Alcatraz inmates who sought to escape the island prison. Most of the film followed the build-up to the escape. Led by bank robber Frank Morris, the three men hatched an elaborate escape plan to sneak out under the nose of the guards.

As the day drew nearer, the story explored their lives in the infamous prison, as well as their detailed plans of the daring escape. The story is based on the 1962 prison escape, the only successful escape from Alcatraz in its history. Clarence and John Anglin and Frank Morris have never been seen since the day of they left Alcatraz.

9/10 Serpico Is The Story Of One Cop’s Crusade Against Corruption

A movie synonymous with the “one honest cop” trope, Serpico follows the titular police officer as he navigates an almost hopelessly corrupt NYPD in the 1960s. Initially refusing to participate, Serpico found that his fellow officers didn’t trust his honesty, pushing him even harder against them.

RELATED: 10 Toughest Action Movie Cops

While Serpico navigated New York’s social life, he also struggled with finding the best way to deal with the city’s corruption problem. The real-life Frank Serpico’s work would be remembered as one of the most significant turning points against police corruption in the twentieth century.

8/10 Dog Day Afternoon Showed An Infamous Hostage Situation

Dog Day Afternoon retells an infamous hostage situation within a small bank that was perpetrated by a man named Salvatore Naturile and John Wojtowicz in 1975. In the film, Al Pacino’s Sonny hopes to get enough money to fund a surgery for his partner, so he takes the bank tellers and customers hostage. This prompts a swift response from the police.

While there, Sonny tried to turn the local crowds against the police by invoking the Attica Riot, a prison riot that saw dozens of inmates killed by police. As the day drags on, Sonny makes demands for an aircraft to take him out of the country, giving the police an opportunity to get to him.

7/10 Catch Me If You Can Explored One Of America’s Smartest Conmen

Catch Me If You Can followed the exploits of one of the most notorious con artists in American history, Frank Abagnale Jr., and the FBI’s pursuit of him. Beginning with Frank’s early life, Catch Me If You Can sees him grow into an increasingly competent and high-profile criminal.

As Abagnale continued his scams across the United States, FBI agent Carl Hanratty took an interest and set out to find and catch the young criminal. Eventually, Carl would catch up with Frank. This started a relationship between Abagnale and the FBI to track other criminals.

6/10 Dirty Harry Was An Action-Packed Reimagining Of The Zodiac Killer

Clint Eastwood’s excellent portrayal of Harry Callahan in Dirty Harry told an exaggerated and fictionalized version of the Zodiac Killer who terrorized San Francisco. The controversial action film was more inspired by the real-life serial killer than it was a direct adaptation and deviated from the real case in many ways.

The Scorpio Killer of Dirty Harry was influenced by the Zodiac Killer, but unlike the real killer, Scorpio was eventually found and killed by Harry. Despite much criticism, Dirty Harry remains one of Eastwood’s greatest movies and iconic roles.

5/10 All The President’s Men Retold One Of America’s Biggest Political Scandals

Based on the biggest political scandal in American political history, All the President’s Men followed the journalists who were working to blow the lid off the Watergate Scandal. It was based on the real investigation by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein and explored the aftermath of the shocking break-in.

RELATED: 10 Smartest Private Detectives In Film

All the President’s Men condensed the cloak-and-dagger-style case, replete with secret informants, as the journalists reached the shattering conclusion. The real story led to the resignation of Richard Nixon to avoid tarnishing the office of the presidency.

4/10 Goodfellas Is A Perfect Entry Point To Mafia Movies

Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas was based on the life of Mafia associate-turned-informant Henry Hill. It sees Henry grow up from a young kid, exploring his ties to the mafia and the start of his family life. Goodfellas also explores a lot of mafia activities that occurred during the 1960s and ’70s.

As Henry Hill’s life goes on, he slowly begins to panic and becomes a loose cannon. Fearing for his life and his family’s lives, Henry becomes a witness for the state, putting many of his old friends in prison in exchange for witness protection.

3/10 Donnie Brasco Was The True Story Of A Daring Undercover Cop

Based on the story of the undercover cop of the same name, Donnie Brasco followed the titular character as he assumed another identity to infiltrate the mafia. As he engaged in mob activities while collecting evidence, he also befriended a gangster, Lefty, and began to identify with the life of crime.

RELATED: 10 Underseen Gangster Masterpieces

With a broken and distant family at home and a dangerous job, Brasco struggles to maintain his two lives while doing his job effectively. When his case came to a close, Brasco found himself juggling loyalties as he wanted to do his job but spare Lefty the inevitable.

2/10 The Highwaymen Is Netflix’s Best Original Film

Based on the true story of the manhunt and eventual deaths of notorious criminals Bonnie and Clyde, The Highwaymen is Netflix’s best film to date. Starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, The Highwaymen sees two retired Texas Rangers sent after the infamous crime couple in 1934.

The two seasoned retirees, working at the behest of the Texas governor, set off on the trail of the gangsters on a journey that takes them through nine states. As they close in, the two men become better friends. The Highwaymen ends with some harsh social commentary on the worship of criminals.

1/10 The Untouchables Showcased The Incorruptible Cops Who Brought Down Al Capone

Brian DePalma’s The Untouchables was inspired by the real efforts of Eliot Ness and his team of cops, who were tasked with bringing down Al Capone. Set during the era of prohibition, The Untouchables sees Ness form a squad of honest and incorruptible police officers to take down the bootlegging industry of Chicago.

As the group of cops seex more success, impounding Capone’s liquor by the truckloads, the violent gangster begins a campaign of intimidation against them. When the cops seize Capone’s secretive financial ledger, the legal fight intensifies and the Untouchables gain an upper hand.

NEXT: 10 Greatest Movies Based On Ancient Mythology, Ranked