10 Best Movies Within a Movie In Cinema History

Film buffs are delighted when they learn some of their favorite characters share an enthusiasm for motion pictures. Their passion for filmmaking is often displayed by the characters’ reaction to a movie within a movie.





A fictional film can sometimes enhance a viewing experience. The best movies within movies provide satirical commentary, have references that are woven within the film’s events or have depth and serve as an integral part of the movie overall. Some of the best films within films, like theAngels with Filthy Soulsfranchise from the Home Alone series, trick the audience into believing they’re real motion pictures.

Chubby Rain

Steve Martin stars as an over-the-hill movie producer Bobby Bowfinger in Bowfinger. Bowfinger secretly records shots of Kit Ramsey, played by Eddie Murphy, to stitch together a motion picture.

The film concentrates on the production and Bowfinger is best described as a movie about making a movie. The satirical buddy comedy’s fake movie stands out and is the main reason most consider the picture one of Eddie Murphy’s most underrated films.

Goodwill Hunting 2: Hunting Season

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back takes place at a movie studio lot and the two leads interrupt a handful of productions. Goodwill Hunting 2: Hunting Season is one of the fictional films the co-stars stumble upon during their trespass.

The filming of the mordant sequel to Goodwill Hunting is shown in the movie. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reprise their roles in the cameo and director Gus Van Sant also makes a cameo. The nod to Goodwill Hunting is memorable especially when you consider the shock value tied to Ben Affleck reprising two roles in the View Askewniverse. Ben Affleck portrays his character from Goodwill Hunting but also reprises his role from Chasing Amy.

Stolz der Nation

The Inglorious Basterds hunt down Nazis affiliates and scalp the prejudice soldiers after torturing and interrogating them. One of their targets is Nazis soldier Frederick Zoller who’s the star of the fictional Stolz der Nation.

The movie within Inglorious Basterds is mandatory and reminds the audience of Frederick’s affiliation with Hitler. The war veteran is regarded as a war hero for killing 250 Allied Soldiers with his sniper rifle. The propaganda film he leads, Stolz her Nation, reminds the audience of his villainous ties. The picture’s premiere is also used as bait to lure Hitler to the theater laced with explosives.

Pineapple Express 2: Blood Red

The meta film This is the End is a bottle movie that takes place during an apocalypse at James Franco’s house. While trying to survive the apocalypse, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Danny McBride, and Craig Robinson film a home movie version of Pineapple Express 2: Blood Red.

The fake sequel to Pineapple Express brings back the main cast of the original film. This is the End’s rewatchability factor is increased solely from the scenes involving the sequel production. James Franco pitches the idea for the fictional sequel to Seth Rogen and reveals the events of the third act of This is The End during his synopsis. Many fans go back to rewatch and see how the fake movie inspires the last battle of This is The End.

Lucas Lee Marathon

One of Scott Pilgrim’s toughest challenges from the League of Ramona’s Evil Exes in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was Lucas Lee. Chris Evans stars as Romana’s second evil ex and he faces Scott Pilgrim on the set of one of his upcoming films.

Lucas Lee “was this pretty good skater, now he’s this pretty good actor”. His films within the film include You Just Don’t Exist, The Game is Over, Action Doctor, Let’s Hope There’s a Heaven and Thrilled To Be Here. A clip from Lee’s movie Cold Call is shown during Wallace’s marathon binge-watch session. While filming a Winifred Hailey movie, the actor takes five to pounce on Scott Pilgrim and they both battle to the death.

Lightyear

Woody was tossed to the waste side by his owner Andy after the little boy received a Buzz Lightyear action figure for his birthday on Toy Story. Buzz Lightyear’s character derives from a film within the Toy Story universe that starred Chris Evan’s version of Buzz from the movie Lightyear.

Pixar has always done a phenomenal job of fleshing out their characters and storylines. Buzz’s origins are displayed in Lightyear and a lot of questions are answered including the daddy issues revealed in Toy Story 2 and his loyalty displayed in every installment while refusing to leave friends behind.

Jack Slater III and IV

The Last Action Hero highlights how absurd movie tropes in the action genre abolish the laws of physics. Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as himself portraying Jack Slater from Jack Slater III and IV.

The audience and the main character Danny Madigan are heaved into the fictional cinematic universe of the James Slater franchise. Jack Slater’s world is hard to forget as a majority of the film takes place in the fourth installment and movie buffs are rewarded with references to other action franchises whose characters are sprinkled throughout the picture.

Stab Franchise

The Scream franchise satirizes the horror genre’s tropes. The sequels incorporate a meta method by surrounding the plot around the production of fictional films from Stab series that’s based on the events of previous Scream installments.

The Stab franchise is a refresher for the highlights of the preceding film. The entertaining clips remind the audience of the state of Hollywood horror productions. By displaying how movies based on actual events exaggerate important details, the storylines tied to the Stab pictures are some of the most comedic beats in the Scream films.

Angels With Filthy Souls Franchise

Kevin takes advantage of staying home alone and watches the mature-rated film Angels with Filthy Souls in Home Alone. Kevin watches the sequel Angels with Filthier Souls in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The fictional movies play a huge part in foiling The Wet/Sticky Bandits’ plan to rob Kevin’s house in the first film and the recordings from the sequel aid Kevin while successfully escaping the hotel workers in the second installment.

The gray and white clips are pop culture staples from the holiday classic. The “keep the change you filthy animal” dialogue from Ralph Food in the fake movie is one of the major quotes from the iconic Christmas film.

Tropic Thunder Movies

Tropic Blunder is a fictional movie that was mistakenly shot when the actors misinterpreted serious warfare for stunt work. The main movie within a movie is hilarious but can’t hold a candle to the other movie clips shown throughout Tropic Thunder.

Tropic Thunder spoofs Hollywood war pictures and casts a group of Hollywood A-listers from other fictional popular movies. Five Time Academy Award winner Kirk Lazarus is played by Robert Downey Jr. and stars in Satan’s Alley. Jeff Portney, played by Jack Black, spoofs the Nutty Professor franchise with The Fatties. Lastly, the references tied to Tugg Speedman’s action franchise Scorcher and his Oscar-bait film Simple Jack make them some of the most hilarious fictional films in cinematic history.

