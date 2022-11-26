10 Bizarre Movies Redditors Think Need To Be Seen To Be Believed

MCU fans waited a long time for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so it’s hardly a surprise their fervor has given the movie a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office. Needless to say, not every movie has as wide an audience. There are lots of films that appeal to narrower set of viewers with very specific tastes.





These range from apocalyptic horror films such as This Is the End to David Lynch’s inexplicable Eraserhead. Redditors have picked the movies that they feel are worth a watch mainly because their bizarreness is so difficult to understand, which makes them fascinating. These aren’t necessarily bad films but films that simply need to be seen to be believed.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Meet The Feebles Follows The Vices Of Puppets

A stage with dancing puppets in Meet The Feebles

Redditor ITeechYoKidsArt sums up the weirdness of Meet the Fables by sarcastically asking, “What’s not to love about freaky Muppet sex on drugs?” The film is a dark parody of The Muppet Show, focusing on the events that happened backstage at a variety show.

The film has outrageous elements such as the puppet Feebles getting it on and indulging in all sorts of vices. It’s hard to believe this movie is real, what with the puppet characters taking on hedonistic activities. Still, Meet the Fables has attained a cult following thanks to the fact that Peter Jackson directed it.

This Is The End Has Celebrities Stuck In The Apocalypse

This Is the End has real-life celebrities playing fictionalized versions of themselves stuck on the apocalyptic Earth after the rapture. Its over-the-top nature is evident no matter how many times anyone watches it, with Redditor neptunianhaze confirming that This is the End is “just as wild when I rewatched it.”

The clueless situation these privileged personalities are trapped in brings up hilarious moments like them bickering over who gets to drink more water and recreating home versions of their films. It’s still hard to believe that A-list celebrities got together to make such a film, although it has successfully landed among the most rewatched films starring Seth Rogen.

Synecdoche, New York Is A Surreal Psychological Experience

Redditor theodo commented that Synecdoche, New York is “one of the most wild movies ever (also amazing).” Synecdoche, New York has frequently been cited as a messed up but a good film to watch, following Philip Seymour Hoffman’s character as he directs a play so elaborate that he and his cast forget their real identities.

Synecdoche, New York is a psychological drama that requires extreme concentration to follow, as the majority of the scenes have outlandish aspects like a person behaving like their character and growing confused about who they’re supposed to be. The only way to understand the film is to check it out, with special credit to the actors for pulling off this feat of surrealism.

Eraserhead Goes All In With Its Magical Realism

Eraserhead is among the most rewatchable films by David Lynch, with Redditor hawkwings writing, “I found myself thinking about it for the next 3 days.” The film is bizarre from start to finish, featuring forms of magical realism, an ambiguous plot, and a strange ending.

The main outline is about the protagonist taking care of a creature he’s told is his child, whose arrival begins an inexplicable set of events that get freakier as the film progresses. The hidden meanings, nuances, and presentation of Eraserhead make it appealing in its own way, although what it all means remains anyone’s guess.

Sorry To Bother You’s Twist Is Impossible To Predict

Sorry to Bother You has been hailed as one of the films with the weirdest endings ever, with Redditor Mrkitcoon claiming that “the fricking twist it took was a serious mindf—.” The film starts off following a black telemarketer who uses code-switching to get ahead in his field, only to spiral into a story about the illicit activities of his firm.

The weird part comes from the twist that the company is changing its productive workers into horse-human hybrids, which the public even accepts as revolutionary. Strangely enough, the twist actually works in the context of the film, which is why viewers should watch it to understand how the story shifts into this narrative.

Society’s Body Horror And Mystery Plot Are An Interesting Combination

About the cult-classic horror movie Society, Redditor ggroover97 said, “That last 20 minutes of that movie is bonkers. I knew something twisted was going to happen but I didn’t expect THAT.” Society follows a Beverly Hills teenager suspecting that his family is up to shady business, only to learn that they aren’t even part of the human species.

The film is part of the body genre, which leads to many scenes featuring contortions and humans being assimilated into one another. The overall mystery of the family’s true status and the protagonist’s own planning makes it a compelling story to follow, although the imagery on display turns Society into an acquired taste for viewers.

The Peanut Butter Solution’s Premise Is Hard To Believe

The Peanut Butter Solution is a children’s movie with the kooky premise of a child who learns of a way to regrow the hair he’s lost due to being scared by ghosts. Redditor p_jeezus jokes, “Had to verify a few years ago that this wasn’t a fever dream.”

The Peanut Butter Solution goes from a ghost film to a surreal comedy where the protagonist’s new hair grows out of control, and he has to figure out a way to control it. Nevertheless, the film has a feel-good nature because of its appeal to younger audiences. It’s no doubt ridiculous in its premise, but The Peanut Butter Solution is worth a watch to see how it all plays out.

Bad Boy Bubby Has Strange Adventures In Store For The Protagonist

Bad Boy Bubby follows a troubled man who ventures out in the world for the first time as an adult after killing his stifling parents. The strange occurrences that happen to him are difficult to digest, with Redditor RyanWithPants claiming it is “the epitome” of weird movies that have to be seen to be believed.

Bad Boy Bubby is definitely not for younger viewers, as Bubby’s adventures take twisted turns like him becoming the lover of a nurse who has the same controlling parents as he did and killing them. Still, following his progress into a world that’s alien to him can be interesting, but viewers will have to see it to grasp the strangeness of Bubby’s experiences.

The Greasy Strangler Has A Darkly Oddball Duo

Redditor WatchMoreMovies has summed up The Greasy Strangler in simple terms by claiming “it defies explanation.” The Greasy Strangler is a dark comedy that is as bizarre as can be, following a father-son pair where the father kills people at night while his son does nothing about it.

The movie gets weirder when the two fight over a woman they’re both attracted to, only to then compete over who gets to eliminate her. The Greasy Strangler is stranger than it appears since the film’s scenes comprise the main characters’ freaky dialogue, which can be a source of humor for those who can stomach dark comedy of the most ridiculous nature.

Love On A Leash Is The Most Bizarre Rom-Com

Redditor Fawqueue writes that “Nothing will compare to Love on a Leash. It’s the most absurd movie you’ll ever watch.” The romantic comedy is about a dog who wishes to become human but can only do so at night. He then falls in love with a woman who has to figure out what to do with the situation.

Love on a Leash’s low production value amps up the absurdity since it looks like a home movie filmed in secret. But the silliness can be becoming to those who don’t mind a rom-com that defies logic. How the characters make it work can only be appreciated by watching Love on a Leash from start to finish.

NEXT: 10 Psychological Thrillers With Plot Twists That Shocked Redditors