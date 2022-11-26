10 Lesser-Known Facts About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship

Taylor Swift released her self-titled album in 2006; nothing has been the same for the country singer-turned-pop star. Over the last sixteen years, Swift has become one of the best-selling artists in the music industry and has drawn media attention to her music and even her private life. While she had many public romances with notable celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, and Tom Hiddleston, she has kept things confidential with Joe Alwyn.





British actor Joe Alwyn worked in small productions before coming to prominence as a lead actor in Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in 2016. Since then, he has starred in Oscar-nominated films and become a notable arthouse actor in Hollywood. The actor, known for his privacy, has gained attention since his romance with Taylor Swift began in 2017. Let’s look at some interesting facts about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s notoriously secret relationship.

10/10 They Reportedly Met At The 2016 Met Gala

There are many speculations about the couple’s exact timeline, but fans have decoded that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn met at the 2016 Met Gala. Swift referred to them meeting while she had bleached hair, and Alwyn had a buzz cut at the Met. They remained friends and attended various events together before the relationship was confirmed.

9/10 They Have Collaborated On Songs For Swift’s Albums

Taylor Swift surprised everyone when she dropped her eighth studio album, Folklore, in 2020. After the release, fans looked at the album producers and found an unusual name alongside her regular collaborators: William Bowery. Fans speculated whether it was Joe Alwyn which Swift later confirmed. He has co-written three songs with Swift: Betty, Exile, and Sweet Nothing.

8/10 The First Song They Collaborated On Was “Betty”

A few months after the dizzying success of Folklore, Swift released a movie special, Folklore: the long pond studio sessions, on Disney+, wherein she sang each track from the album. Swift also revealed that she overheard Alwyn singing which later became the chorus for the song Betty. He went on to play the piano for their other collaboration Exile.

7/10 They Were First Photographed In Nashville In 2017

After her breakup with Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift found love within a few months. The couple kept things private and decided to take things slow. They were spotted together at multiple places, but it wasn’t until June 2017 that the relationship became public. Swift, and Alwyn were seen on a coffee date in a Nashville cafe where Swift has a home.

6/10 They Made Their Relationship On Instagram Official With Similar Photos

Celebrity relationships are often confirmed through similar photos that make them Instagram official. Swift and Alwyn hadn’t planned to post similar pictures but made their romance social media official. In 2018, each posted a photo of themselves standing in front of the same giant cactus during a road trip.

5/10 They Bought A Home In London

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn juggle their time between America and the UK. Swift, who already owns eight properties, added another to her portfolio when she purchased a townhouse with Alwyn in 2022. The $8.2 million property is located in Primerose Hill, a celebrity hotspot home to many notable neighbors, including Richard Madden, Jude Law, and Lily James.

4/10 They Won A Grammy For “Folklore”

An emerging power couple in Hollywood, they have collaborated on critically-acclaimed songs and won awards for their efforts. Alwyn was credited as a co-producer for “Folklore” as he contributed to six songs on the album: My Tears Ricochet, Exile, August, Illicit Affairs, This Is Me Trying, and Betty. In addition, he became a Grammy winner after Folklore was awarded Album Of The Year.

3/10 Alwyn Has Inspired Over 20 Songs For Swift’s Albums

Joe Alwyn has been a muse for Taylor Swift over the last five years. Since her sixth studio album, Reputation, in 2016, the singer has reportedly written more than 20 songs about him. Swift revealed that Lavender Haze and Labyrinth from her new album Midnights is about her romance. Other notable songs include London Boy, Gorgeous, Cornelia Street, Lover, and New Year’s Day.

2/10 Alwyn Made A Blink-And-Miss Appearance In Swift’s Documentary “Miss Americana”

Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana gave a glimpse into the musician’s life while she created the album Reputation amidst a lot of public drama. She also talks about her secret romance with Joe Alwyn, who makes a five-second appearance as he meets her backstage after her Reputation Tour performance.

1/10 They Have Dodged Engagement Rumors

Joe Alwyn is known to dodge questions about his private life as he barely lets the media get a glimpse into his life with Taylor Swift. Amidst the engagement rumors in 2022, the actor admitted that he wouldn’t make an announcement if he got engaged. Swift addressed the engagement rumors in the track Lavender Haze, saying they have dodged bizarre speculations about themselves.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been smitten with each other since they began their six-year romance. They have supported each other with their attendance at premieres for each other’s events. Along with their long-time romance, Swift and Alwyn have also struck a successful working relationship as they collaborated again for Taylor Swift’s record-shattering tenth studio album Midnights with the song Sweet Nothing.