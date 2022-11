Current price: $270

Original price: $329

An iPad is a great gift for anyone on your shopping list because it can double as a notebook, sketchpad, e-reader, mini laptop, and more. Everyone can take advantage of one of the features it has to offer and for an Apple product, this is on the lower end of the price scale. Unlike more expensive tech gadgets, an iPad is simple to use, so both your little ones and older ones can figure it out with ease.