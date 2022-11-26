18 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About “Ticket To Paradise” That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Movie Even More

The recently-released rom-com Ticket to Paradise follows a pair of feuding ex-spouses (George Clooney, Julia Roberts) who travel to Bali, Indonesia, after learning of their daughter’s (Kaitlyn Dever) upcoming wedding which comes after a whirlwind courtship. The two end up stumbling upon some forgotten emotions that remind them of why their romance first took off as they join forces and plot to stop the nuptials from taking place.
Here are 18 interesting facts about the film that’ll prepare you to fall head over heels forTicket to Paradise.
2.
The lead roles were written specifically for George and Julia.
3.
It’s the sixth time the two stars have worked together.
4.
Ol Parker got the idea for the movie from his daughter.
5.
Lucas Bravo couldn’t sleep before filming a scene in which his and Julia’s characters kiss.
6.
An epic beer pong scene in the film was not choreographed.
7.
This scene also features a hip-hop song that’s a “go-to” of George’s.
8.
The people who play Maxime Bouttier’s parents in Ticket to Paradise had never acted before performing in the rom-com.
9.
Maxime has said that Agung Pindha’s guidance on the project led to “everything [being] portrayed correctly” in regards to Balinese culture.
10.
Kaitlyn’s character was also written just for her.
11.
In addition, her portrayal of Lily in Ticket to Paradise is Kaitlyn’s first-ever rom-com role.
12.
Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn, who play close friends in the movie, are also besties in real life.
13.
The first day that George’s wife, Amal Clooney, and their two children visited the set was the day he and Julia were scheduled to share a scripted kiss.
14.
George has stated that he’s “really proud of” Universal Pictures for taking on “the gamble” of giving Ticket to Paradise a theatrical release.
15.
Ticket to Paradise is a rare chance to see George in a romantic comedy, and he said yes to the project on the condition that Julia also accepted the offer.
16.
George and Julia wore wetsuits while filming in a body of water to protect themselves from jellyfish that are “the size of your pinky nail” and cause cardiac arrest.
17.
Costars Lucas and Maxime were roommates for a time during the production.
18.
Ol was initially “terrified” to work with the cast of Ticket to Paradise.
My level of joy after learning more about this star-studded rom-com:
