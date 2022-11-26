18 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About “Ticket To Paradise” That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Movie Even More

The recently-released rom-com Ticket to Paradise follows a pair of feuding ex-spouses (George Clooney, Julia Roberts) who travel to Bali, Indonesia, after learning of their daughter’s (Kaitlyn Dever) upcoming wedding which comes after a whirlwind courtship. The two end up stumbling upon some forgotten emotions that remind them of why their romance first took off as they join forces and plot to stop the nuptials from taking place.