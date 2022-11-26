4 Ways to Channel Your Inner Beth Dutton From ‘Yellowstone’

Disclaimer: This may contain Yellowstone spoilers, so read at your own risk.

Ever since the hit Paramount show Yellowstone (now in its 5th season) debuted, we all want to be more like Beth Dutton. Not only did the character (played by British actress Kelly Reilly) coin a bunch of t-shirt worthy one-liners (“you are the trailer park, I am the tornado”), she’s also fiercely loyal and protective of her family, brilliantly shrewd, and oh yeah, she got blown up — and only walked away with a few bruises and scratches.

No one messes with Beth — and if they try, well grab the popcorn, sit back, and watch the hellfire reign down on them.

Season-after-season, millions of viewers tune in to see what cattle rancher-turned-governor John Dutton’s daughter will do or say next. While we know smoking is bad for us, we still love watching Beth light up a cig and blow the smoke right into the face of an adversary in the middle of a corporate meeting. Most people pick their battles — Beth picks them all.

She’s not afraid of anyone, or anything, and knows that sometimes you need to exercise just a little more assertiveness. In short, she’s got balls. She may be married to the show’s alpha-male Rip (played by hunky Cole Hauser), but in some scenes, it’s hard to tell just who wears the pants in that relationship.

We’ve pinpointed 4 of our favorite Beth Dutton moments, and how you can channel your own inner Beth.

1. She puts her money where her mouth is.

Right off the rip (pun intended) in season 1, episode 1, we see banker Beth in a business meeting full of executives. Soon, jaws drop to the floor as she explains how she’ll tank the company’s stock in one fell swoop. The lesson we can learn here is if you are going to make threats, make damn sure they aren’t idle ones. Everyone in the room knows Beth means what she says.

2. She doesn’t chase after anyone.

“I’m hunting too, just not hunting you.” Beth quickly diverts an unwanted advance from a fellow bar-goer with a clever quip, stopping him dead in his tracks — all while cooly sipping a martini.

Beth doesn’t chase after anyone, and knows what she deserves. Besides, Rip is the only man who’s ever had her heart (and hello, ours too).

3. She doesn’t do anything that she doesn’t want to.

Even though Beth grew up on a ranch, she won’t step foot on a horse, telling brother Casey “You know I don’t go near those f*cking things.”

While it may be in Beth’s interest most of the time to go with the flow of her dynasty-like family dynamics, she bucks them when it goes against her own wishes or needs — and we respect that 100%.

4. She helps someone she loves, no matter what other people think.

When Beth learns that her indigenous sister-in-law is being discriminated against at a local clothing boutique, she rushes to her aid, even though she has a long history with the boutique’s owner.

In the scene, she goes against both the shop, and the police officer, who both claim her SIL was shoplifting. We see a softer side of Beth here, as she goes out of her way to clear brother Casey’s wife’s name. It’s the ultimate display of girl power!