5 good Netflix shows Thanksgiving weekend: Wednesday and more

Happy Thanksgiving weekend. You have eaten your fill and need some great Netflix show recommendations to enjoy the remainder of the holiday weekend. There are many great ones to consider, including 1899, Dead to Me, The Crown and Manifest.

There are a few Thanksgiving-themed titles on Netflix. New Girl has several episodes celebrating the holiday. Also, check out Friendsgiving, Trolls the Beat Goes On: Funsgiving, Fuller House’s “A Fuller Thanksgiving,” and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, “Fall.”

For many, when Thanksgiving is over, it is time to begin the Christmas season. The streamer is here for you through the season with a massive catalog of Christmas titles. Some newer titles for 2022 include Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, The Noel Diary, Falling for Christmas, The Claus Family 2, and more.

December has a huge list of new releases with some great movies and shows coming, including Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Best new Netflix shows to watch this weekend (Nov. 26, 2022)

Let’s look at some great Netflix shows worthy of a weekend binge.

Wednesday season 1

The long-awaited release from Tim Burton, Wednesday, is available to stream. This series focuses on the Addams family’s daughter, Wednesday, and her time attending Needmore Academy, the same school her parents attended.

Season 1 consists of eight episodes and sees Wednesday expelled from public school for defending her brother Pugsley against his bullies. She is then sent to Nevermore Academy, the home of monstrous misfits. As she attempts to handle her emerging psychic ability, she also seeks to discover the root of a mysterious killing spree that has terrorized the town for years.

Jenna Ortego portrays the titular character and is joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci.

Our Universe season 1

The first season of the Morgan Freeman narrated docuseries, Our Universe, has been released. This BBC studio six-part series uses wildlife footage and amazing special effects to explore the world and all its natural wonders.

This series used groundbreaking animations to dramatize the solar system’s creation and modern camera, and CGI brings the viewers in for a personal look at some of the earth’s most charismatic animals.

Blood, Sex & Royalty season 1

Although Blood, Sex & Royalty is touted as a docuseries, it is more of a dramatization of the life of Anne Boleyn, with historical experts adding pertinent facts relevant to the scenes.

Told in three parts, this series is part documentary, part dramatization with a modern twist. It follows Ann Boleyn and her rise from a lady in waiting to marrying King Henry VIII to her execution for treason. As the drama unfolds, historians and experts on her life weigh in with facts about her life.

Ancient Apocalypse season 1

Ancient Apocalypse follows journalist Graham Hancock and his travel to archeological sites worldwide as he uncovers new facts about ancient civilizations. His findings will change all we know about prehistoric humans.

The information Graham discovers opens up previous findings uncovering the fact that many of these civilizations could have been more advanced than ever discovered.

LEGO: City Adventures season 4

The fourth season of LEGO: City Adventures has been released. This computer-animated series follows city workers, including police, firefighters, and sanitation workers.

The series follows Sgt. Duke DeTain, Fire Chief Freya McCloud, street sweeper Shirley Keeper, handyman Harl Hubbs, Mayor Solomon Fleck, and Vice Mayor Carol Yea as they preserve the peace and awesomeness of the busy city.