7 Celebrity Marriages That Barely Lasted A Month And 10 Celebrity Marriages That Lasted Under A Year

These celebrities may have mastered it when it comes to their careers, but they needed time to learn a thing or two about love. These relationships were so bad they didn’t even make it a month.
1.
Britney Spears and Jason Alexander (55 hours)
2.
Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike (4 days)
3.
Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman (almost 9 days)
4.
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters (12 days)
5.
Tracey Edmonds and Eddie Murphy (14 days)
6.
Mario Lopez and Ali Landry (18 days)
7.
Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas (19 days)
And these celebrities barely made it to a year.
8.
Chad Johnson and Evelyn Lozada (41 days)
9.
LeToya Luckett and Rob Hillman (a little over 2 months)
10.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries (72 days)
11.
Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley (107 days)
12.
Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock (122 days)
13.
Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray (163 days)
14.
Cris Judd and Jennifer Lopez (218 days)
15.
Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez (313 days)
16.
Corey Bohan and Audrina Patridge (319 days)
17.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus (8 months)
