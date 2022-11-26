9 Cocktails for 9 Iconic Christmas Movies

If you speak fluent movie quotes and take life one cocktail at a time, this read is for you.

The countdown to Christmas is on, and that means Cousin Eddy, Buddy the Elf and Bing Crosby have taken up permanent residence in our homes and on our TV screens. ‘Tis the season to eat, drink and be merry, so ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has come up with 9 cocktail recipes to sip as you watch 9 staple Christmas movies with your sweetheart this holiday season.

Ready your finest fuzzy socks and Buffalo plaid PJs, because this list is going to make this year’s holiday movie marathon one for the books.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Eggnog

Let’s begin with the best holiday cocktail for one of the most iconic Christmas movies: eggnog and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It doesn’t matter if you make it from scratch or buy it pre-bottled; the only requirement is that you sip it in a moose glass while wearing a white sweater and a black dickie. Guaranteed to be a holiday sipper that’s *tongue click* real nice.

Homemade Eggnog:

Separate eggs into yolks and egg whites. In a medium bowl, beat egg yolks and add ¼ cup of sugar until the yolks are lighter in color and the sugar is dissolved. Add the milk, cream, spirit of your choice and salt and whisk it all together. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites and remaining sugar until you have stiff peaks. Gently fold the egg whites into the bowl with your creamy mixture. Chill for three hours before serving. Top each glass with freshly ground nutmeg. Serves 10-12.

Want to see how to make it? Watch this step-by-step video.

Elf: Maple Bourbon Coffee

Syrup in coffee?! Why didn’t we think of that?

Enjoy Buddy the Elf’s favorite food group in this spiked coffee recipe. For the ultimate themed pairing, enjoy with a hot plate of spaghetti (chocolate syrup, marshmallows and Pop Tarts optional).

Maple Bourbon Coffee

4 cups coffee, strongly brewed

4 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

9 ounces Cooper’s Mark Maple Bourbon

Whipped cream

Grated cinnamon

Add coffee, milk, vanilla extract and ground cinnamon to a slow cooker. Heat on low for 1 ½ hours. Add in bourbon. Serve in heat safe glasses and top with whipped cream and cinnamon.

A Christmas Story: Michaels Hot Chocolate

Oh fuuuuuuudge…this boozy hot chocolate recipe is all we want for Christmas. Make this spiked recipe with meatloaf (double beat loaf) and curl up on the couch for instant holiday coziness. Go on, we triple dog dare ya to make this.

Michaels Hot Chocolate

Add cream liqueur to hot chocolate and stir to combine. Top with marshmallows and drizzle with chocolate.

Home Alone: Captain Morgan Home for the Holidays Punch

There’s no place like home for the holidays…unless you’re fending off two burglars by yourself. Try this refreshing batch holiday punch recipe that’s simple enough for anyone to make, even les incompetents. Serve with delivery pizza, of course.

Captain Morgan Home for the Holidays Punch

In a large punch bowl, add rum, cranberry juice and simple syrup. Top with lemon-lime soda and seltzer and stir. Garnish with cranberries, lime sorbet, lime wheels and mint sprigs.

Love Actually: All Hot ‘n’ Buttered

If your idea of a wholesome holiday movie is a foul-mouthed British rom-com, you’re in good company. Whip up this perfected hot buttered rum recipe to savor as you laugh, cry and dance to The Pointer Sisters. You’ll love this recipe so much that you’ll silently declare your love for it on poster boards.

All Hot ‘n’ Buttered

*Hot Buttered Rum Mix:

1 stick of butter, room temperature

½ cup brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground ginger

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

For the hot buttered rum mix: Cream together the ingredients with a mixer or mix well by hand. Store in a small jar in the fridge.

For the cocktail: Heat apple cider in a microwave-proof mug until very hot but not boiling. Add in hot buttered rum mix, whiskey and rum and stir well. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a cinnamon stick and star anise.

Literally any Hallmark movie ever: Mistletoe Margaritas

This recipe goes out to everyone obsessed with the ultimate guilty pleasure: Hallmark Christmas movies. (Don’t lie, you know you watched these in July.)

Whatever’s playing on the Hallmark channel, watch it with a tall Mistletoe Margarita in hand. Take a sip every time an almost-kiss is interrupted, a spontaneous snowball fight breaks out or the big shot businesswoman turns down a promotion to settle into a quiet, provincial life with a rugged guy after discovering the true meaning of Christmas.

If you prefer a glass of wine over a mixed drink, Hallmark actually has their own line of festive wines! Try sipping Jingle Cabernet Sauvignon or Joy Sauvignon Blanc during your next Hallmark marathon.

Mistletoe Margaritas

Combine chilled liquid ingredients in a pitcher and stir. Coat rims of serving glasses in lime juice and dunk in sugar. Roll fresh cranberries in sugar and add to drink for garnish. Serves 10.

White Christmas: White Christmas

What better drink is there to sip while watching White Christmas than a cocktail of the same name? Just be sure not to spill this creamy amaretto martini as you tap dance and sing those iconic four-part harmonies.

And if anyone asks why you chose this recipe, just say it was given to you by an old pal in the army.

White Christmas

In a shaker with ice, add vodka, amaretto and cream. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Grinch Punch

Whether you’re watching the animated classic or the live-action version, you’re going to need a drink that’s as green as the Grinch is mean. Here’s the perfect green cocktail to pair with the last can of Who Hash.

Grinch Punch

Mix together Kool-Aid and water until Kool-Aid is completely dissolved. Add mixture to a pitcher or punch bowl. Mix in vodka, lemon-lime soda, pineapple juice, and ginger ale. When ready, serve over ice and garnish with a cherry.

The Santa Clause: Snowglobe

As our movie marathon draws to a close, we recommend shaking up a Snowglobe as the perfect nightcap while watching this ‘90s classic. This one is complete with almond milk for a lactose-intolerant Santa Claus.

Snowglobe

Add all liquid ingredients, excluding soda water, to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice and top with soda water. Garnish with a candy cane.

Don’t be a cotton-headed ninnymuggins, check out the rest of ABC Fine Wine & Spirits’ holiday recipes here!

Presented by ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

More Holiday Content:

Celebrate the Holidays in Orlando: Christmas Events, Lights, and More!

Where to Cozy up for a Holiday Coffee Date (and What to Order)