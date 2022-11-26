A Crazed Beatles Fan Once Scratched Ringo Starr’s Girlfriend

The Beatles had avid fans — one of whom even intentionally scratched Ringo Starr’s then-girlfriend, Maureen Tigrett. Here’s what Cynthia Lennon said about growing up adjacent to the rock band in her 2005 memoir John.

A Beatle and his bride… Beatle drummer Ringo Starr married his long-time girlfriend, hairdresser Maureen Cox, 18, in a secret ceremony | Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images

Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr appeared in the Beatles together — sparking “Beatlemania” with their music and good looks. In her 2005 memoir John, Cynthia Lennon described life adjacent to the rock band.

She was advised not to appear in public alongside the band. However, she wasn’t the only long-term partner of these musicians. Maureen Starkey Tigrett, also known as Mo Starkey, began dating the Beatles’ drummer, with the two getting married after an unexpected pregnancy.

“Maureen had been a fan herself, though never an avid one,” Cynthia Lennon wrote. “She was a trainee hairdresser who went to the Cavern with her friends whenever the Beatles were playing.”