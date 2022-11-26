Action Pack Saves Christmas (2022) – Animation Special on Netflix – Martin Cid Magazine

Categories
Action Pack Save Christmas is an animation special of the popular children’s series Action Pack. It is directed by Jae Woo Kim.

Premise

The Action Pack teams up with Santa Claus to save the day when greedy Teddy Von Taker plots to steal all of the Christmas cheer from Hope Springs.

Release Date

November 28, 2022

Where to Watch Action Pack Saves Christmas

Netflix

Action Pack Saves Christmas (2022)

Tropa Acción Salva la Navidad

User Review


2.6
(167 votes)



