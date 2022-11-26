Action Pack Saves Christmas (2022) – Animation Special on Netflix – Martin Cid Magazine

Action Pack Save Christmas is an animation special of the popular children’s series Action Pack. It is directed by Jae Woo Kim.
Premise
The Action Pack teams up with Santa Claus to save the day when greedy Teddy Von Taker plots to steal all of the Christmas cheer from Hope Springs.
Release Date
November 28, 2022
Where to Watch Action Pack Saves Christmas
Action Pack Saves Christmas (2022)
