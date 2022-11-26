Adam Azim warns Rylan Charlton of ‘dangerous’ approach ahead of Sunday clash

Adam Azim has warned Rylan Charlton that attempting to test his chin with an aggressive approach in Sunday’s super lightweight clash will be “dangerous” for him.

The pair came face-to-face on Friday at Alexandra Palace, where Azim, one of British boxing’s brightest prospects, will put his unbeaten record on the line in the biggest test of his career to date, live on Sky Sports.

Azim, 19, has won all six of his professional bouts with five knockouts, the last three of which have come in the first round.

However, Charlton said: “I reckon he could quit. What have we seen of him? He’s done four fights this year, he’s done four rounds this year. How’s he going to do in six? How’s he going to do in eight?

“We could take him to deep waters or we could finish him early.

Adam Azim says he’s looking to make a huge statement on Sunday and has a new celebration planned for when he beats Rylan Charlton.



“Has he taken a shot before? How’s his chin? How does he take a shot in the gut? We’ll see.”

Azim insisted that he won’t quit, and told Charlton coming forward against him could result in an explosive finish.

“He’s coming to win, I’m coming to win and when someone comes at me, it’s definitely dangerous,” Azim said. “It’s going to be a tremendous fight.

“I’m ready. If he wants to go back foot, I’m ready going front foot, if he comes at me, I’m ready to go back foot. I’m an all-rounder, I can fight any way.”

Charlton, who established his status as a dangerous fighter when knocking down Florian Marku in a thrilling 2021 contest that the Albanian eventually triumphed in, thinks his greater experience could be crucial.

The best knockouts from this Sunday’s sizzling Sky Sports show with Adam and Hassan Azim, Rylan Charlton and Mikael Lawal all showcasing their devastating power!



“Let’s face it, he’s young and there’s a hell of a lot of pressure on his shoulders,” Charlton said, “I’m a man, this is man vs boy.”

Azim insists pressure won’t be a problem for him.

“Pressure doesn’t phase me at all,” Azim said. “I know I’m really young but nothing phases me.

“By being myself, being Adam Azim, I’m ready.”

