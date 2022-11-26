AEW Star Says They Ended Their Relationship With Teddy Hart – TJR Wrestling

A current AEW star has confirmed that they no longer have a relationship with Teddy Hart, stating that they “don’t associate with him anymore.”

Teddy Hart – a member of the famed Hart wrestling family – has proved a controversial figure for many years. Recently a documentary series entitled ‘Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats.’ aired on Hulu, looking at the darker side of the one-time WWE protege.

One man who had been associated with Hart in recent years in the wrestling world was current AEW star, Brian Pillman Jr. Along with Davey Boy Smith Jr., Pillman Jr., and Hart were part of The New Era Hart Foundation in MLW, winning the MLW Tag Team Championship along the way.

Hart was released from the company in late 2019 amid mounting disciplinary issues and since then he has been arrested no less than five times for various offences, many involving controlled substances.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman, Brian Pillman Jr. discussed choosing to end his relationship with the troubled Hart: