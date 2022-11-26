ALTERNATE ENERGY: A new twist on the power of the paper

Sustainable batteries? What will they think of next?

Promising research from laboratories in Switzerland have found a way to make batteries out of paper. EMPA is a Swiss material research company that has conducted preliminary studies and has produced a working model of a paper battery. It is a water-activated battery that uses paper. It was created to power extremely low-energy devices such as LCD clocks. It is biodegradable, flexible and maybe even cheap to produce.

A word about EMPA

I must express my bias for EMPA, which is a company after my own heart. I thought it best to quote from its website containing a vision statement:

“To cope with the manifold challenges that loom ahead, it will be crucial to deliver sustainable and resilient solutions with the help of science and technology. At EMPA, we are taking on the task of developing and sketching out paths into a livable future for the coming generations. One thought is key for us: Wherever possible, we would like to help close materials cycles with the help of innovative technologies, i.e. we want to move away from today’s throwaway society and pave the way to a circular economy. Because our natural resources are finite — and far too valuable not to be recycled or reused.”

So what good is a paper battery?

Many small power devices require disposable batteries, such as point of care diagnosis, smart packaging, and environmental sensing. But many such batteries leads to e-waste, one of the fastest growing toxic waste streams. Future improvements of this type of battery will make a dent in the e-waste conundrum. This battery is biodegradable. It uses biodegradable zinc as an anode and graphite (essentially carbon) as the cathode and paper as the substrate.

All one has to do is add water. Literally. You may recall my previous column about the critical issue of electrode materials such as cobalt and nickle, both highly toxic and not abundant and certainly not biodegradable not to mention that not all of it comes from friendly countries.

Paper battery components are printed on paper. This makes production not only simple but extremely flexible. Such a battery could be made to virtually any size or shape. This would be a boon for medical research. Small single-use electronics would be great for security devices that could easily be disguised to avoid detection. Agriculture temperature monitoring devices could warn of excess heat or cold to minimize shipping losses.

Just add water?

An advantage and disadvantage of the paper battery is adding water. The battery is “turned on” when water is added. This has an advantage over other batteries in that if the presence of water is otherwise undesired then this device would never have to be charged or changed unless it was activated. It effectively becomes its own sensor, power source and transmitter. The act of say water, flooding a basement, would be the trigger itself. The disadvantage is to get the device to work, it needs water. According to the information provided in Science Journal it takes 20 seconds to activate the battery.

How it this battery made?

Paper is the substrate, the connecting wires are held in place by wax, the substrate is saturated with salt and then the electrodes themselves are printed on the paper. The actual electrodes are made of a powdery zinc for the anode (+) terminal and the graphite (-) terminal. The wick is used to draw the water up to substrate which then becomes the electrolyte.

Energy and power density

If you are a tool guy, you know that a battery listed as a 5 amp battery will give you a more useful range of time than a 2 amp. Both are capable of delivering the same power over short periods of time but the 5 amp will deliver this power over a longer period of time. However, the energy density is the same because the material constructs are the same, except for size. The keys to an effective efficient battery are energy density and power density. When determining the value of a battery, it will ultimately come down to these two factors.

Do paper batteries have a future?

Batteries and their marketability are in a state of flux. Right now lithium is king. Who knows when a breakthrough technology using magnesium could force lithium abdication.

But paper batteries? All battery advancement is about energy and power density. Now these two terms sound alike and in many ways they are. But energy density is the storage end of the equation, that is, how much energy can be held in a unit mass that is expressed as wattage per kilogram, while power density is the unit volume of delivery of energy measured in delivery of watts per unit of time.

So energy and power density apply to micro devices as well. The advantages of the paper battery is the ease of fabrication and near ubiquitous micro applications. As for energy and power density, it will remain a micro application device with very defined parameters for use. It is, however, a step in the right direction. E-waste is already an issue and will only increase in our ever-evolving throwaway society. EMPA is headed in the right direction.