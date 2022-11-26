Amanda Owen cryptically says ‘we ride out storms’ as show is axed

Amanda Owen, 48, took to Twitter to share a series of snaps from Ravenseat Farm while the shepherdess and her son Reuben, 18, were in action. One featured Amanda posing for a selfie with a horse while another saw Reuben in the driving seat of a tractor.
In the caption, Amanda cryptically told her 205,000 followers: “There’s horsepower and there’s horsepower.
“Come rain or shine we ride out storms… resilience and strength comes as standard.”
Many took to the comments to praise the mother-of-nine, including Kim who said: “I’m sure you get the worse of the bad weather but it never stops you from doing your farming chores. Nice to see Reuben too.”
Philip also asked: “Is there a new series Amanda?” To which a fan named Janice replied: “Nope it’s been cancelled. Instead they are doing a series with Clive. She won’t be in it.”
It was confirmed earlier this week that Our Yorkshire Farm has been cancelled after five years.
Despite being one of Channel 5’s most popular shows, the broadcaster’s commissioning editor confirmed it would end in a statement to Express.co.uk.
Daniel Pearl said: “The Owens have become everyone’s favourite farming family and millions have enjoyed watching their unique way of life.
“It’s fantastic that we can now all follow Reuben and Clive on their next adventure.
Sharing clips of herself driving a tractor, she wrote in the caption: “Another day, more **it to deal with. Good job it goes with the territory.”
She also added the hashtags: “#yorkshire #farm #spreadingit #boring #mediahype #nonstory #yawn #bekind #mya**e.”
The news comes after Amanda and Clive announced their shock separation back in June after 22 years of marriage.
Breaking the news to their devoted fans, the couple said they would “continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children”.
Amanda and Clive share nine children together. They are: Raven, 22, Reuben, 18, Miles, 15, Edith, 13, Violet, 11, Sidney, 10, Annas, eight, Clemmie, six, and Nancy, five.
Last weekend, the exes reunited to celebrate their daughter Raven as she graduated from York St John University with a first class degree in biomedical science.
