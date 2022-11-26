Amanda Owen cryptically says ‘we ride out storms’ as show is axed

Amanda Owen, 48, took to Twitter to share a series of snaps from Ravenseat Farm while the shepherdess and her son Reuben, 18, were in action. One featured Amanda posing for a selfie with a horse while another saw Reuben in the driving seat of a tractor.

In the caption, Amanda cryptically told her 205,000 followers: “There’s horsepower and there’s horsepower.

“Come rain or shine we ride out storms… resilience and strength comes as standard.”

Many took to the comments to praise the mother-of-nine, including Kim who said: “I’m sure you get the worse of the bad weather but it never stops you from doing your farming chores. Nice to see Reuben too.”

Philip also asked: “Is there a new series Amanda?” To which a fan named Janice replied: “Nope it’s been cancelled. Instead they are doing a series with Clive. She won’t be in it.”

