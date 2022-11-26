Amazon Black Friday deal helps shoppers ‘save on energy’ with £60 off





Black Friday has been bigger than ever this year, with deals on everything from appliances to tech available for cheaper prices across the internet. With air fryers one of the top searched products this year, Amazon has reduced the Instant Pot Multi-Cooker, with a £60 saving.

With living costs rising, there are ways to lower energy bills, and investing in an air fryer considerably reduces running costs for cooking compared to a standard oven. Amazon has been one of the biggest participants in Black Friday, and has slashed some of the top selling products for a limited time. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer has been reduced by £60, taking the price down to £129.99. Buy: Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer (£129.99)

The air fryer has a 5.7 litre capacity, which is ideal for families, entertaining or batch cooking ahead of time. The 11-One-Touch cooking programmes include a pressure cooker, sauté pan, steamer, slowcooker, Sous Vide, Food Warmer, Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Grill and Dehydrate setting. The multi-level air fryer basket has a dehydrating and grilling tray, plus interchangeable lids with protective pads for easy storage. The device can cook food up to 70% percent faster than other cooking methods, due to the smaller size and effective hot air circulation.

Customers have been reviewing the air fryer, with some calling it ‘a real help’. Catalina Z said: ”Easy to use, a real help in the kitchen, save me a lot of time and money, I recommend it.” Llewellyn Rodrigues commented ”I’ve tried different recipes and methods of cooking in the pot and the results are great. Easy to use and clean, cooking time has been reduced considerably. Great value for money.” Sheila Foster also added: ”Excellent machine…. less equipment in the kitchen now, this does it all. The only thing I haven’t tried yet is baking a cake in it…. everything else is fab.”

