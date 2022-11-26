Andor creator admits he’s ‘terrified’ by season 2

“It’s knowing and feeling confident that all of the energy and the insanely obsessive vibe we created can carry us for another season, through August,” he confirmed was the biggest lesson he learned from the first season.

However, expectations from Star Wars fans will be even higher once the second season is close to release after the stellar first 12 episodes were delivered this year.

Tony admitted to the Hollywood Reporter: “The second jump out of the aeroplane is more terrifying.

“The first time you do it, your naivete carries you through. But what overcomes the terror of it all is knowing that we have this really great community and vibe.”