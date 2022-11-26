Andy Murray and Piers Morgan get involved in spat over Lionel Messi

Andy Murray and Piers Morgan have been involved in an online spat over Lionel Messi after the Argentine superstar scored for his country in the 2-0 World Cup win over Mexico. The two men are on different sides of football’s GOAT and that came to the fore after the 35-year-old inspired his team to victory in Qatar.

Morgan has regularly argued that Messi is second to Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to the best football player ever with Murray being of the opposite persuasion. The issue has become more topical again following the 57-year-old’s tell-all interview with the Portugal captain a week ago before the two footballing superstars set their sights on claiming the World Cup for the first time in Qatar.

Murray sent a tweet to Morgan that quite simply read “oops” with a picture of Messi celebrating his opener. In response the broadcaster tweeted: “I can see why you like him… both the 2nd best players in your sport to come from your own country. #Maradona #Perry.”

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.