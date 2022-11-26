Apple CEO Tim Cook spotted in a Quincy restaurant days after deadly Hingham crash

Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted in Quincy at ALBA Restaurant just days after a driver crashed into the Apple store killing one person and injuring 19 in Hingham.

ALBA Restaurant posted on their Facebook page on Friday a photo of Leo Keka, the owner of the restaurant and Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

Keka tells Boston 25 that Cook was in town to visit the Apple Store in Hingham as well as South Shore Hospital where multiple victims of the deadly crash remain.

On November 21st, an SUV crashed through the glass of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, killing one person and injuring multiple others, and leaving some victims pinned against the wall, officials said.

The driver, Bradley Rein, 53 was arrested and has been ordered held on $100,000 cash bail in connection with the chaotic crash.

Kevin Bradley, 65, was working on construction in the store when he was killed in the crash.

New barriers were placed outside the store on Wednesday. It wasn’t clear when the Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops would reopen. The store front remains boarded up.

Apple did provide a statement that says in part, “We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.” Apple spokesperson.

A judge also ordered Rein not to operate a motor vehicle. He is due back in court on Dec. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

