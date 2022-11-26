Arsenal reportedly have a very good relationship with the agents of Danilo – Six Sports

Arsenal reportedly have a brilliant relationship with the agents of Palmeiras midfielder Danilo. He is also a January transfer target.

The Gunners also appreciate the qualities of the Brazilian midfielder. Danilo is also open to a move to the Premier League giants.

According to reports, Arsenal have a great relationship with the agents of Danilo. The Palmeiras midfielder is linked with a January transfer move to the Gunners. A number of reports also claim that the Gunners also made a move in the summer transfer window. However, the Brazilian giants refused to sell their star midfielder. Although, Danilo remains hopeful of a move to the Gunners.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has just shared a positive update for Arsenal fans. He said,

“At the moment there’s still no change in the situation. “Danilo is one of the players on Arsenal’s list since July, he’s appreciated and the relationship with his agents is very good, for sure; but at the moment there are still no changes in the negotiation with Palmeiras or the player’s side. “I think we’ll have to wait bit longer to find out Arsenal’s next moves,”

THE GUNNERS NEED TO SIGN A MIDFIELDER IN JANUARY

The report also claims that Arsenal have made a midfielder signing the priority in the January transfer window. This is because Albert Sambi Lokonga will look to leave the club in January. Mikel Arteta has also allowed him to leave. Hence, it is clear that Arteta wants to sign a new midfielder. Although, the transfer of Danilo is not going to be easy.

This is because Palmeiras are going to demand 25 million for their highly-rated midfielder. This is not a big fee in the summer transfer market. However, it is a big fee for the January transfer window. The big European sides prefer to not spend in January. Hence, Arsenal will have to arrange the funds for the incomings. This is only possible if they receive a good fee for Lokonga and Rob Holding.

🚨 – Ajax & Arsenal are battling for the signature of Palmeiras midfielder Danilo. Ajax is expected to make a bid in January, just like Arsenal. The Brazilian club is demanding around €24M. [@ESPNnl] pic.twitter.com/1R1EhjAIb7 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 22, 2022

Hence, it is looking like Arsenal are focusing on the transfers of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Danilo. However, there are chances that they might only sign one player in January. Although one thing is for sure the incoming signings will add squad depth to the club.

