



At least one person has been killed after a gunman opened fire at a Danny Ocean concert in Mexico. It is not yet known how many were injured in the attack, although reports suggest that ten were wounded outside the Plaza de Toros Monumental de Morelia, in the state of Michoacán. According to local news site Changoonga, shots from high-calibre weapons were heard several kilometres around the stadium after what they described as a “clash between armed civilians” broke out around 11.30pm.

Other reports suggest that an armed group opened fire on some trucks near the stadium. Morelia’s police are on the scene, and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police cordoned off Juan de Alvardo street, on the corner of Domingo de Medina, where there were two trucks with bullet holes. The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Responding to the incident, Danny Ocean said: “I don’t understand why these things happen if we came with a message of love! I don’t even know what to say, I’ve never been in this situation. Please take care of yourselves, I am with you. My channels are open for whatever you need.” READ MORE: Republican House leads with Joe Biden’s Mexico border crisis [REVEAL]

Another added: “I did see Danny Ocean, but what did it cost?” Mexico has faced increasingly high crime rates in recent years, particularly in cities. SNSP data shows that Mexico is on track to record more than 30,000 homicides for a fifth consecutive year in 2022, despite an 8.1 percent reduction in murders in the first nine months of the year. Danny Ocean is currently expected to continue his world tour. His next show will be this Saturday at the Vicente Segura Bullring in Pachuca, Hidalgo state. After another show in Mexico, he will then travel to Europe, with his final show being held in Chile.

