Australian star swears in TV interview after booking Davis Cup final

Max Purcell told his interviewer how he really felt after teaming up with Jordan Thompson to send Australia into the Davis Cup final on Friday. The doubles star dropped an ‘F bomb’ or two on live television following a 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4 win over last year’s runners-up, Croatia.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic went a set up in the semi-final decider in Malaga, but Purcell helped pull off an audacious comeback in raucous scenes. The result means Australia will play their first Davis Cup final since 2003 on Sunday when they face either Italy or Canada.

The Tennis Podcast tweeted it had “lost count” of how many times the words “I f****** love you!” were shouted during Australia’s celebrations after the doubles victory. And tennis star Purcell kept the foul-mouthed festivities alive when asked to sum up his emotions.

“There’s nothing f****** like it, mate,” said the 24-year-old, who hopes to cap a hugely successful year after already winning the Wimbledon men’s doubles title with Matthew Ebden. Mektic and Pavic will be sick at the sight of Purcell considering it was also they who succumbed to Australia as titleholders in that July final.

