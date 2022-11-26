Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon.

It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen.

“We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson told 6 News.

6 News saw a K-9 unit search Stolley Prairie near 168th Street between Blondo Street and West Dodge Road.

Stolley Prairie is 24 acres — a lot of ground to cover. The 43-year-old missing woman lives nearby, in a neighborhood near 168th and Blondo streets. She was last seen in that area late Saturday night.

After an hour of following the tree lines, there was no sign of her, so investigators said they were off to the next search area. 6 News spotted more investigators on the other side of 168th Street, under West Dodge Road — a known dumping ground that’s well hidden.

“I think they should search here because that is a place that’s isolated and alone,” said jeri Whitmarsh of Omaha. “You don’t know if she came down here or someone brought her here — that would be sad.”

Meanwhile, back at Allen’s home, lab techs removed envelopes of possible evidence. A tow truck driver also collected the dark sedan in the garage for closer inspection back at headquarters.

Investigators have said very little about Allen’s disappearance, other than she was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday by her home.

On Monday night and into Tuesday morning, Douglas County investigators, with the help of the Topeka Police Department, executed a search on a home in Kansas. Nebraska investigators told 6 News it was connected to the Allen case.

A K-9 unit was also involved in that search.

No one came to the door in Topeka when police there asked. The home belongs to a man by the name of Aldrick Scott.

The connection to the two locations was seemingly made after an odd 9-1-1 call Monday night that came from a third party in Texas, according to WIBW, our sister station in Topeka. Dispatch mentioned a code that means dead body.

Investigators carried evidence from the Kansas home, but there was no sign of Scott — or Allen, so the mystery remains separated by 150 miles for now.

Investigative reporter Mike McKnight contributed to this story.

