Baltimore bar treats patrons to free Thanksgiving dinner

The owner of a popular Baltimore bar did something very special for customers on Thanksgiving.Ron Singer, owner of Leon’s Backroom Bar, said not everyone has someone to spend Thanksgiving with, and so he wanted to show those people that there is someone who cares.”If this makes people feel good, then it really makes me feel good. That’s why I do it,” Singer said.Every year for the past 13 years, he rolls up his sleeves and cooks a Thanksgiving feast for his customers and others to enjoy, all for free. It started when he would talk to his customers and staff about holiday plans.”I kept asking, ‘Where do they go? What do these guys do?’ And, he goes, ‘Most of them don’t haveanywhere to go,'” Singer said.Singer makes turkey, ham and all the fixings. Brian Napoli, a customer, said it shows just how important this bar is to the community.”The fact that people can come here and enjoy the comradery of friends, and this is like my family, too, soI think it’s kind of cool,” Napoli said. “It gives the staff an uplift and gives your customers an uplifting experience. It shows people care. It’s a very family environment. You feel safe here and you always feel welcome.”Singer said he is just trying to show the community that they can find family at the bar during the holidays.”Make them happy, make them warm and fuzzy. I’m warm and fuzzy,” Singer said.Singer said he does the same kind of thing for Christmas and Easter as well.

