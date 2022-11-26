Battlefield 2042 Is Just $10 For PS5, PS4, And Xbox At Amazon

Battlefield 2042 is down to just $10 (down from $20 for current-gen and $16 for last-gen) on Amazon for Black Friday. You can grab the PS5, PS4, or Xbox versions at this super low price for a limited time.

The PC version (either Steam or EA Origin) is also on sale at Amazon, though it’s only discounted to $19.80 (normally $60).

Battlefield 2042 originally launched in November 2021, garnering a mixed reception due to the poor performance and slimmer content compared to previous Battlefields, but EA has continually updated the large-scale military shooter with new content drops and performance drops that have elevated the game beyond its rocky launch. This sale comes just in time for the big Season 3 update that dropped earlier this week, which adds a new map, character, vehicles, and weapons for players to try, plus unlockable content. Be sure to read our Battlefield 2042 review and our coverage of the previous content updates for more info on the game.

There are tons of other Black Friday offers to take advantage of today, so head over to our Black Friday 2022 hub to see more of the best gaming discounts.