Belarus foreign minister mysteriously dies with no reason given

The Belarusian Foreign Minister, Vladimir Makei, has died without explanation. According to Belarus-owned news agency Belta, Mr Makei “died suddenly” at the age of 64, having served in the position since 2012. 4 days prior to his death, Mr Makei visited Yerevan in Armenia, and just yesterday was seen meeting Archbishop Ante Jozic – suggesting the death was not the result of a prolonged illness.

His abrupt death comes amid rising tensions between NATO and Belarus, as Russia continues to deploy their troops in the country – and just a day after a think tank predicted that Vladimir Putin may attempt to intimidate Belarus into joining the invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s foreign ministry said Russia was “shocked” to hear of the death. The press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Mr Makei “died suddenly a few hours ago. There were no signs. A great loss for all of us.”

Russia’s foreign ministry representative Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram message: “We are shocked by reports of the death of the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei. Official condolences from the Russian Foreign Ministry will be published in the near future.”

The US-based Robert Lansing Institute yesterday quoted sources from the top of the Russian military who suggested that Putin would make an assassination attempt on Belarusian president Lukashenko, “or its imitation”.

The think tank claimed such an act had the aim of “ultimately intimidating the latter and prompting him to finally order his troops to directly engage in the war on Ukraine, alongside Russian troops.”

