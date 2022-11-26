Berrettini makes return to tennis but Canada move past Italy in the Davis Cup Final

Canada will take on Australia in the Davis Cup Finals as the team defeated Italy in the doubles match that featured a surprise.

It was supposed to be Pospisil/Auger-Aliassime against Fognini and Bolelli but Matteo Berrettini got the nomination to the surprise of many. The Italian had been out for weeks due to a foot injury and he was not expected to play.

He played in an effort to help his country secure the final but they failed. Lorenzo Sonego again delivered by beating Denis Shapovalov in a long, tight opening match. The second point was not delivered by Musetti because he was unable to hold his own against Auger-Aliassime but that was expected.

The doubles ended up being a very good one. The Italians took an early 3-1 lead as the Canadians were getting used to one another. Eventually, they broke back and made it 3-3 with the match resuming after that. A tiebreak followed and Canada proved better in those crucial moments taking it 7-2.





The second set was another close one as the Italian team took an early 2-0 lead but once again they failed to hold onto it. At 5-5 both Berrettini and Fognini commited some poor errors to lose the game and that was the break Canada needed to finish it off 7-5.

