Best Black Friday PC gaming deals at Best Buy in 2022

Acer – Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop

The Acer – Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is now available at $999.99 USD ($500 off) from Best Buy.

If you want to enter the gaming laptop club, this would be a great place to start – especially while you can get such a hefty discount. Using Intel’s 12th Gen Processor it will get the best possible performance out of your games, reaching high FPS rates and allowing you to more easily play while streaming.

It features a fast 165hz refresh rate, boasts a 3ms Overdrive response time and features RGB lighting that it looks as good as it plays. As an extra bonus, those who buy this laptop will also get three free months of Game Pass, giving you plenty of opportunities to take it for a spin with new games.

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboards are currently available at $94.99 USD ($105 off) from Best Buy.

Razer are renowned for making the best gaming keyboards and the Razer Huntsman Elite is no exception. This is a durable piece of hardware that uses the Razer Optical Switch in order to give it a lifespan of 100 million keystrokes.

Meanwhile, this is something that you can make your own through customisation. It is possible to save up to five different configurations with the keyboard’s on-board storage, which you can easily switch between on the fly while switching between games. At over half price, this thing is a steal.

WD Black SN850 2TB

The WD_Black SN850 2TB is currently available for $229.99 USD ($130 off) from Best Buy.

Loading a game directly through an SSD will make a world of difference – it’ll help reduce lag, it’ll reduce model pop-ins, reduce loading times, and pretty much reduce every performance-related irritation that you get from your favourite games.

Of course, PC gaming performance is just the tip of the iceberg here. This particular SSD is also compatible with the PlayStation 5 and is generally great for storing and accessing all kinds of media. With 1TB of storage space, there’s a lot that you could keep on it.

