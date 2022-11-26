Black Friday 2022: Local malls welcome shoppers on day after Thanksgiving

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) — Now that the feast is over, many are gearing up for a weekend full of Black Friday shopping.

Shoppers woke up early in search of those deals and they used the calories from Thanksgiving to fuel their mission.

Several stores opened early Friday after remaining closed on Thanksgiving.

And, experts say, you can expect more for your buck this year.

“I was scared that there was going to be lines. I wanted to get in before everything sold out,” said shopper Nancy Olson.

“I love great deals. I am a sucker for good deals and I love shopping,” added shopper Nora Butterly.

Black Friday shopping has changed over the years and, on Friday, some people got started at 6 a.m. at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora.

Just before 1 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that the outlet mall had reached capacity. Police have temporarily closed the entrances and traffic is being redirected until further notice.

The mall was closed Thursday and that was the case for most places.

Schaumburg’s Woodfield Mall also opened at 6 a.m. Friday.

The Fashion Outlets in Rosemont open at 8 a.m.

And Oak Brook Mall opens at 9 a.m.

Shoppers packed into stores at Oakbrook Center all day long.

For some, the crowds became overwhelming.

Treyvon Keys came to the mall because he had the day off.

“It is very busy. A lot of people. I don’t really like that,” Keys said.

It should be a big weekend for retailers, as a survey shows that 80% of holiday shoppers plan to buy things this weekend. That’s 10% more than last year.

The same survey also said those shoppers will spend at least half of their holiday budget this weekend.

“Retailers know they need to sweeten those deals for these inflation-conscious consumers, and so we’re already seeing some of the lowest prices ever on certain items,” said Kristin McGrath, senior editor of RetailMeNot.

This is the season of giving, but some people were doing a quite a bit of shopping for themselves. They couldn’t pass on those bargains.

“I am just shopping for myself, but if I do see something I would think someone would like, then I would buy it,” Butterly said.

“This is not Christmas. This is just me spoiling myself. I have already Christmas shopped,” shopper Raven Spellman said.

She said she usually makes her Black Friday plan on Thanksgiving. She does her shopping first before meeting up with friends to help them make their rounds.

“So when they come — whatever store they want to go to — I just wait in the line for them because I am already out early before them,” Spellman said.

Some came to Oakbrook Center not for shopping, but to pay a visit to Santa with their list, knowing that Black Friday deals are no match for Santa.

Aurora police said there will be significant traffic delays, as the outlet mall opens.