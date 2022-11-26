BlockchainSpace launches Guild Hub to legitimize Web3 communities

The emergence of online communities in Web3, such as gaming guilds, has been instrumental in driving Web3 adoption in the Philippines, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and financial stability. However, guild owners have yet to formally legitimize their businesses, which BlockchainSpace (BSPC), a data aggregator and infrastructure provider for guilds and Web3 projects, seeks to achieve through the launch of its new project, Guild Hub.

“Cryptocurrency adoption wouldn’t have reached the level it has today if not for the guild owners and managers who took the initiative to help aspiring Web3 users to enter and thrive in the space,” said Peter Ing, founder and CEO of BSPC.

Despite the crucial role of guilds in cryptocurrency adoption, representatives from Metaverse Ventures Platform Inc. (MVP) and LimitLess Guild (LLG) Mobius still experience various challenges in recognition as legitimate businesses outside the space, hindering them from more opportunities and further growth.

“Web3 gaming being recognized and accepted as a profession by other institutions has been a major challenge for us in unlocking more opportunities for our members,” said Gerb Inajada, CEO of MVP. “As long as guilds have this problem, we won’t be able to reach our fullest potential and ensure long-term sustainability for our businesses.”

Business legitimacy

“We believe that the GameFi community is one of the key drivers of web3 development. As part of the ecosystem, we work together to become good actors and foster growth together. We assist each other to unlock our full potential, improve our overall perception, and augment our impact in the community,” said Lucas Low, founder, LLGMobius.

BSPC’s Guild Hub aims to solve the issue of business legitimacy, guaranteeing a more effective way of policing the community and ensuring that all guilds are accounted for and safe to partner with. With Guild Hub, guilds are provided a “Guild Profile,” a BSPC-issued identity that allows them to access several projects and platforms and view services, platforms, products, crypto on-ramps and off-ramps, news, and analytics.

Games will also be able to determine which guilds to partner with through Guild Hub, while players can find out which communities to connect with.

