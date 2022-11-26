Boy, 14, dies after car failed to stop at scene of ‘serious collision’

A teenage boy has died after a car crash that took place yesterday, Friday, morning on Akers Way in Swindon, Wiltshire. The boy, 14, was hit by a car near a school, and the driver didn’t stop at the scene, according to the police. A woman was arrested in relation to the incident.

Swindon Police said: “A 14-year-old boy has been sadly pronounced dead, despite the best efforts of medical staff, following a road traffic collision in Swindon, yesterday morning (25/11).

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager at this incredibly difficult time, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the tragic incident which took place at about 8.20am on Akers Way when the boy was hit by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

Following enquiries, a woman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

• Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Police Headquarters on 01225 694597.

• Alternatively contact the team directly – SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.”

More to follow…