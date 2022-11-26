Boy Meets World: 10 Quotes That Prove Cory & Topanga Are Relationship Goals

Longtime fans of Boy Meets World are getting all the behind-the-scenes details thanks to the new podcast, Pod Meets World, starring Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle. The stars recently recounted a particularly problematic episode tackling Cory and Topanga having sex on prom night.





Despite the storylines that haven’t aged well, Cory and Topanga have long been considered a favorite TV couple. Having grown up together, audiences watched their relationship develop over seven seasons. They may have had difficulties along the way, but these quotes full of love and hope prove Cory and Topanga to be ultimate relationship goals.

“We’re Going To Be Together Forever, And I Know That…”

Cory (Season 5, Episode 20)

Having grown up together, Cory and Topanga have little experience in romantic relationships with others, but that changes when Cory kisses Lauren on the ski trip. Topanga doesn’t understand how Cory could kiss someone else and claim he loves her.

The incident with Lauren helped Cory realize he isn’t interested in anyone other than Topanga. He can’t help her understand his strong feelings for her until she kisses a former classmate. Branching out for even just a simple kiss prove Cory and Topanga’s feelings for one another cannot be trumped.

“She Was The Girl I Sat Up Every Night Thinking About.”

Cory (Season 4, Episode 17)

Boy Meets World is full of emotional episodes, but when Topanga’s family moves to Pittsburgh is highly emotional for Cory and audiences. Cory is heartbroken with the love of his life being so far away. He and Topanga must convince her aunt of their love, so she can move back to Philadelphia.

When speaking with his mother who claims he doesn’t know anything about love, Cory goes into detail about his feelings for Topanga and acknowledges that despite their youth, he’s in love. He says, “When I’m with her, I feel happy to be alive. So that’s what I feel is love, Mom.” There’s no denying their strong feelings from such a young age.

“You And I Should…Walk Through Life Together.”

Cory (Season 2, Episode 2)

Cory struggles with the dating world, unlike his classmates. His struggle leads him to Topanga where he states how they should pair off like their classmates to “spare ourselves lots of uncoolness.” Though his offer is entirely due to not wanting to be left behind and not because he has any romantic feelings for her, the statement foreshadows their entire lives together.

Topanga, rightfully, turns him down for “everybody else,” but the small moment shows their relationship from the very beginning before audiences knew where their friendship would eventually lead.

“She Kicked Me. He Bit Me.”

Mr. Feeny (Season 6, Episode 1)

Fans learned plenty of lessons from Mr. Feeny alongside Cory, Shawn, and Topanga. He’s the voice of reason when Cory and Topanga run off to elope. His explanation to Amy and Alan about trying to separate their desks in grade school is amusing and endearing as “some little punk kept saying, ‘Leave ’em alone. They should get married.'”

Cory and Topanga became relationship goals from a young age and everyone around them knew it would happen eventually. They only wanted to elope after graduation because they didn’t have the support from their families.

“It’s Raining Because God Is Crying.”

Shawn (Season 5, Episode 16)

Shawn didn’t grow up in a stable family. The Matthews are the closest thing he has to a real family who cares about his well-being. Cory and Topanga are the best relationship Shawn has ever seen which makes sense why he roots so hard for them from the beginning.

After the cheating debacle, Shawn compares the rain to God crying “because he created you and Topanga to be the role model of the perfect couple for the entire universe.” Cory is the stable factor in Shawn’s life and without Cory and Topanga, the universe as he knows it is crumbling.

“I Wasn’t Sure This Day Would Ever Come, But You Were.”

Topanga (Season 7, Episode 7)

Cory and Topanga’s relationship stood the test of time throughout the series. From kissing other people to handling inappropriate college professors and her parents’ divorce, the duo finally marries in season 7 and their wedding vows are some of the best. Topanga’s vows acknowledge Cory always having been the rock knowing their love would survive.

Cory’s vows explain how the only thing he was ever sure of is her. Their vows are beautiful and recognize the rougher moments in their relationship without being overly mushy or sappy.

“I Want To See If Our Energies Converge.”

Topanga (Season 1, Episode 4)

Early in their relationship, Topanga and Cory are paired together for a school project. Topanga asks for his hand to see their compatibility. Even as a preteen, she could see the good in him and how they could work together.

It’s a small moment that seems random but foreshadows amazing things for their future together. Topanga is the only one who doesn’t laugh at Cory’s messed up hair and the duo share their first kiss. From the beginning, they learned from each other how to be better people. Cory and Topanga are truly meant for each other.

“And If In The End We End Up Together, It’s Beautiful.”

Topanga (Season 2, Episode 21)

Cory tries to reinvent himself for the yearbook. When asked for a yearbook quote, he asks Topanga what she wrote and tells her to put the same thing down for him. The full quote reads, “I do my thing, and you do your thing. You are you, and I am I. And if in the end we end up together, it’s beautiful.”

Topanga has always known who she is. She has quirks and interests of her own that develop as she grows up. Cory struggles with discovering himself. As their friendship grows and turns romantic, they allow each other room to grow as individuals as well as to come together and be something beautiful.

“To Be The Only Guy In The World Who Knows It’s Not.”

Cory (Season 4, Episode 17)

Shawn is actually incredibly smart and regularly roots for Cory and Topanga’s relationship. However, after Cory kisses Lauren and Topanga begins to throw in the towel on their relationship, Shawn’s faith wavers, and he asks his best friend about his feelings.

Cory’s statement about being the only one knowing he and Topanga aren’t over is devastating. Nobody is rooting for them anymore and Shawn figures her dinner date with another guy is the true end of the couple. Cory’s faith in their love never wavers. He’s confident Topanga will find her way back to him; he just needs to wait.

“I Threatened To Sue.”

Topanga (Season 7, Episode 19)

When tasked with cleaning out the garage, Cory and Shawn find their old clubhouse sign reading, “No Girls Allowed.” Shawn jokes that the rule didn’t last long. After Cory states how he was in love, Topanga claims, “I threatened to sue.”

From the beginning of the series, it has always been Cory and Shawn. Topanga gradually became the third musketeer. Their love blossoms from friendship. She rarely interferes with Cory and Shawn’s friendship and respects that aspect of Cory’s life. Cory and Topanga’s romance proves how to balance being in a relationship with retaining friends.

