Boyfriend Dives into Florida Ocean to Rescue Engagement Ring After Fumbling Romantic Sunset Proposal

A Florida man went to deep lengths to capture a ring that went overboard as he was proposing to his girlfriend.

In a video shared by Scott Clyne of Sarasota, Florida, on Facebook, he and Suzie Tucker held out their arms while standing at the front of a boat, the sunset featured as the stunning backdrop.

Clyne, 35, then pulled out a ring box from his shorts pocket as he prepared to get down on one knee. Seconds later, the box fell into the water.

He wasted no time diving in after it and came out of the water shortly after, victoriously holding up the box with his girlfriend, 32, laughing in awe.

A friend on the boat, who captured the moment on a cell phone, helped Clyne by grabbing the ring from him and putting it safely on the vessel. He also took Clyne’s sunglasses before helping him onto the boat.

Reunited with his girlfriend, Clyne recreated his proposal and got back down on one knee. Though there is no audio on the video, she appeared to say yes by responding to his gesture with laughter and a kiss.

“This is 100% real. 100% my luck. 100% will never forget….,” Clyne captioned the video.

He later changed his profile photo to a freeze frame of his feet in the air and his head underwater with his now-fiancée snickering.

Clyne also shared a shorter version of the video on TikTok, with Snoop Dogg‘s hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot” playing over the footage.

“Dropped the ring in the gulf during my proposal,” Clyne wrote over the video, adding a surprised face emoji.

He also described his fiancée’s reaction as “full panic mode.” The video ended with a photo of them kissing and the words: “She still said yes.”

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Clyne explained, “I had the ring in my back pocket and when I went to reach for it, the corner of the ring box got caught on the top of my pocket and slipped out of my hands, bouncing into the water.”

He added, “Everything was a blur after that. I panicked and reacted by lunging for the ring box before it could sink, not caring if I fell into the water. Luckily, I was able to recover the ring!”

As of Friday evening, Nov. 25, the TikTok video had 1.5 million likes and nearly 28,000 shares.