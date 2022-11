Catherine Howle has joined the New Mexico division as a residential business development manager at Yellowstone Landscape. Howle started at Yellowstone in May, after more than 26 years in business development in the landscape industry both in Arizona and New Mexico.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?



We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Like Loading...