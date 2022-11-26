Call of Duty League Picks, Predictions, Odds for December 3

Boston Breach vs Atlanta FaZe Pick

Atlanta FaZe

Boston Breach vs Atlanta FaZe Predictions

An upset doesn’t really look like it’s going to be on the cards. Atlanta FaZe will go in as overwhelming favorites in this match, and are arguably the best team in Call of Duty League (CDL). Boston Breach are a decent side, but they’ll have to be at their best, and hope Atlanta FaZe aren’t at their best.

Atlanta Faze Will Hope To Amend CDL Champs Loss

Atlanta FaZe’s loss to Los Angeles Thieves in the CDL Champs Grand Final will still be bothering them, but that’s only because there are such lofty expectations of them whenever they enter a tournament. They’ve accumulated more points than any other side in the Call of Duty League, which shows their pedigree.

If aBeZy plays to his best, Boston Breach will not be able to influence the game too heavily. He has had a KD above 0.94 in all the maps, and is especially dangerous on the control game mode. He has averaged 19.8 kills per 10 minutes on the mode, and suffered 18.8 deaths per 10 minutes.

Boston Breach Underwhelmed In The CDL Champs

Boston Breach have not been good off late. They lost out in the very first round of the CDL Champs, and Major 4. They’re definitely capable of better performances, sitting in sixth place in the Call of Duty League.

They will have a better chance of getting a result if a match is played on Hardpoint mode, where they have had a 35-33 record. Methodz has been a top player for them in this mode with 23.5 kills per 10 minutes, and an overall KD of 1.09.

OpTic Texas vs Minnesota ROKKR Pick

OpTic Texas

OpTic Texas vs Minnesota ROKKR Predictions

If CDL enthusiasts don’t believe Atlanta FaZe are the strongest side in the league, there’s a good chance they believe OpTic Texas is the one. OpTic Texas will go in as heavy favorites in this tie, and Minnesota ROKKR will do well to just stay in the game.

Optic Texas Have Been On A Poor Run

OpTic Texas are always expected to win the big honors, and if they don’t do that, the least that’s expected of them is to go into a tournament. That hasn’t been the case recently, and it’s a bit of a mystery as to why that might be the case.

They were out in round 3 of the CDL Champs and Major 4 this year, and this match is a great way for them to find some form again. They’ll ideally want to be matched in the Search & Destroy game mode, where Shottzy has starred with 0.82 kills per round, and an overall KD of 1.15.

Minnesota ROKKR Are Facing Optic Texas At The Best Time Possible

This match could go one of two ways: Minnesota pile further misery onto OpTic Texas, or OpTix Texas regain their form by battering Minnesota ROKKR. Minnesota won’t have a better chance to topple OpTic Texas, but they haven’t been in great form themselves.

They lost out in the very first round of Major 4, and lost to OpTic Texas at the time. It was a tight game – for what it’s worth – and they’ll be hoping that Standy, who has an excellent record on Search & Destroy with 0.76 kills per round and a KD of 1.05 can pull off a little miracle.

Las Vegas Legion vs Los Angeles Thieves Pick

Los Angeles Thieves

Las Vegas Legion vs Los Angeles Thieves Prediction

Los Angeles Thieves are the in-form team in the CDL, and Las Vegas Legion are arguably the worst team in the league. This prediction picks itself.

Los Angeles Thieves Have Become The Team To Beat

The Los Angeles Thieves’ rise in the CDL has been one of the stories of the year. They won the Major 4 tournament, and followed that up by winning the CDL Champs tournament as well. They are on a phenomenal run of form, and it doesn’t look like anyone is going to stop them anytime soon.

Key to this run has been Octane, who is simply phenomenal on Hardpoint, where LA Thieves have won 50 and lost 34 matches this season. He has averaged 24 kills with a KD of 1.04 on the game mode.

What was once a two-way tie for supremacy in the CDL has become a three-way tie because of their recent form, and most CDL enthusiasts will state that LA Thieves are currently the top side in the league.

Las Vegas Legion Have Got A Lot Of Work To Do

Formerly known as Paris Legion, the side has relocated back to Las Vegas, but that alone is not going to change their fortunes. It has been a while since they won a match, losing all the matches at the Major 3 and 4 qualifiers.

They need to have a hard look at themselves before they can start to seriously compete in the CDL. This match should just be used to assess how far away they are from where they need to be. No one is expecting them to cause an upset in this tie.

Los Angeles Guerillas vs Seattle Surge Pick

Seattle Surge

Los Angeles Guerillas vs Seattle Surge Predictions

This is probably the tightest match to call on the day, but Seattle Surge will most likely have enough to show that they’re the best side when they face the Los Angeles Guerillas. Los Angeles Guerillas have nothing to fear when they face the Seattle Surge, however.

Los Angeles Guerillas Have Been Inconsistent

The Los Angeles Guerillas are still trying to form an identity in the CDL. Currently, they feel like the other Los Angeles team with the Thieves taking all the glory, and that’s a label they’ll want to get rid of very soon.

The Guerillas have not really had a great record on any of the game modes, and were out in round 2 of the losers round in Major 4. They’ve been thoroughly underwhelming in recent times, but take some encouragement from having beaten the Seattle Surge in the last match played between the two sides. Slasher, who doesn’t have KD below 1 on any of the game modes is quite capable of inspiring them to a win.

Seattle Surge Look Like They Have Plateaued

Seattle Surge have been a bit average in every department for a while. They even have a MAP W/L of 51.1% and Series W/L of 50%. They can beat a good team on their day, but also lose to a poor team on another.

They have a good record on Control, and will be expecting one of Pred or Sib to take up the mantle. The former averages 20.9 kills per 10 minutes with a KD of 1.08, and the latter averages 20.2 kills per 10 minutes with a KD of 1.09. If the two of them get going, this should be a comfortable victory for Seattle Surge.