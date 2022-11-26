Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best X12 Loadout

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) features a wide range of weapons for players to choose from, both primaries and secondaries. Handguns are the common pick for the secondary slot, featuring fast handling and surprisingly fast TTK values.





The X12 might seem generic at first glance, yet this weapon’s minimal recoil and great accuracy make for a deadly combination. It’s a powerhouse with the right build, something we’ll be showcasing today. This guide will provide a powerful akimbo build for the X12 that’s perfect for close quarters and for grinding camos. Here is the best loadout you can create for the X12 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Akimbo X12 Build

X12 Build Laser 1mw Pistol Laser N/A Barrel XRX Sidewinder-6 Slide Do not tune Muzzle FT Steel Fire Do not tune Trigger XRX V6 Match N/A Rear Grip Akimbo X12 Do not tune

This build is all about shutting down enemies up close. We’ll be using Akimbo X12s for this build, doubling your firepower but removing ADS entirely. To help out our hipfire accuracy and recoil, we use the 1mw Pistol Laser alongside the XRX Sidewinder-6 Slide and FT Steel Fire suppressor. We round off the build with the XRX V6 Match which sacrifices fire rate for a massive boost to our sprint to fire time.

Get close to enemies before firing. Your hipfire accuracy is fantastic with the X12, yet you won’t be effective past 15 meters or so. Get close to the enemies, center your crosshair on them, and fire as many rounds as you can. You’ll drop enemies incredibly fast with this setup, making this build perfect for 6v6 modes or camo grinding.

Loadout Recommendations

Loadout Primary Preference Lethal Drill Charge Tactical Stim Field Upgrade Dead Silence Base Perks Double Time, Tracker Bonus Perk Fast Hands Ultimate Perk Ghost

The only mandatory recommendation here is Fast Hands. Akimbo requires frequent reloading, so we’ll be using Fast Hands to drastically lower our reload speed and weapon swap speed. Everything else is up to you. We prefer using Ghost to hide from UAVs, Double Time for faster sprinting, Dead Silence to lower our footstep audio, and we use Drill Charges and Stims for more aggressive gameplay.

