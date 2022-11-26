Categories
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best X13 Auto Loadouts


Handguns are quite powerful in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Each handgun fills a unique role in your loadout, ranging from pocket shotguns to bullet hoses. The X13 Auto firmly sits in the latter category, filling your opponents with a copious amount of lead.


Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best P890 Loadout

Creating a good X13 Auto build can be difficult if you’re opting to turn the gun into an SMG, the only pistol with this capability. Luckily, we have some builds that turn the X13 Auto into a reliable backup weapon for aggressive players. We’ll be showcasing two builds that morph the X13 Auto into a recoilless weapon and a secondary SMG.


Stable X13 Auto Build

Modern Warfare 2 2022 X13 Auto Stable Build

X13 Auto Build
Laser FJX Diod-70 N/A
Barrel XRX Sidewinder-6 Slide Do not tune
Muzzle Comp 905F Pistol Do not tune
Magazine 24 Round Mag N/A
Rear Grip FTAC OL-Z Grip Do not tune

This build makes it easy to land full-auto shots at longer distances. We focus on reducing the X13 Auto’s recoil by using the XRX Sidewinder-6 Slide, FTAC OL-Z Grip, and the Comp 905F Pistol muzzle. This makes the gun have virtually no recoil. Equip a bigger magazine (size is up to you) and the FJX Diod-70 laser for better aiming stability and ADS speeds.

THEGAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY

Aim for the chest and let the recoil rise. This makes it incredibly easy to get kills from up to 20 meters, making this a fantastic secondary for more aggressive players. It won’t one-tap players like a .50GS or a Basilisk, but good reticle placement is enough to make the X13 a great secondary for all game types.

Loadout Recommendations

Loadout
Primary Preference
Lethal Drill Charge
Tactical Stim
Field Upgrade Dead Silence
Base Perks Double Time, Bomb Squad
Bonus Perk Fast Hands
Ultimate Perk Ghost

There isn’t a specific loadout this gun needs, so use what you like. You can’t go wrong with Double Time for longer tactical sprint, Fast Hands for quick reload times, and Ghost to hide yourself from UAVs when you aren’t firing. Drill Charges are fantastic for killing campers, and Stims are useful for just about every situation.

Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – All Handguns, Ranked

SMG X13 Auto Build

Modern Warfare 2 2022 X13 Auto SMG Build

X13 Auto Build
Barrel Impact Point Do not tune
Muzzle Corvus Series-D Do not tune
Magazine 33 Round Mag N/A
Rear Grip FTAC OL-Z Grip Do not tune
Stock XRX Dynamic Precision Stock Do not tune

We convert the X13 Auto into an SMG, focusing all of our attachments on recoil. Despite what the attachment says, Impact Point increases your recoil, so you have to spec for recoil reduction to land shots from a distance. We use the FTAC OL-Z Grip alongside the XRX Dynamic Precision Stock to mitigate most of the gun’s recoil. To remove the awful reticle side bounce while firing, we use the Corvus Series-D muzzle to remove virtually all horizontal recoil. To finish the build, we use 33 Round Magazines to make multikills much easier.

In general, we only recommend using this setup if you’re trying to land longshot kills for Platinum camo. We find the stability version of this build (see above) to be better in just about every way. But if you’re determined to use an SMG version of the X13 Auto, this setup is quite accurate for up to 20 meters or so, making longshot kills quite easy to land.

Loadout Recommendations

Loadout
Primary Preference
Lethal Drill Charge
Tactical Stim
Field Upgrade Dead Silence
Base Perks Double Time, Bomb Squad
Bonus Perk Fast Hands
Ultimate Perk Ghost

Once again, focus on your primary and its needs for your loadout. We’re recommending a generic loadout here that’s good for all situations. Use Fast Hands to reload your weapon quickly, run Ghost to avoid UAV pings, and use Double Time to get around the map faster. Accurate shots are your friend with the X13 Auto, so try to play from a distance. Any mid-range primaries are recommended for this type of loadout, including ARs and LMGs.

Next: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – How To Unlock Every Camo

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: