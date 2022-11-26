Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Clip Spotlights Absurd Level of Camping

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 clip shows a player using a base made out of barriers, spotlighting the absurd levels of camping in the FPS game.

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has created a video to spotlight the absurd levels of camping in the latest FPS from Activision Blizzard, specifically focusing on one individual. Because Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released just a month ago, players continue to discover issues that may be rectified by developers at Activision Blizzard in future updates that could include additional fixes and balancing.





Reddit user ItsMyMainMan recently posted a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 clip in which the player gets killed by an enemy that had fortified themselves in a crow’s nest of Shoot House with a shotgun. Many Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 maps have tight designs similar to its 2019 prequel, which has caused an influx of shotgun loadouts for players to get quick kills in doorways and staircases. Although the ItsMyMainMan clip doesn’t highlight any narrow designs of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 maps, it does show how combining powerful weapons with useful field upgrades can create absurd gameplay.

ItsMyMainMan’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 video begins with the player narrowly avoiding death as they defeat an enemy to earn the fast hands bonus perk. Still injured from this gunfight, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player then successfully guns down an unsuspecting opponent across from them with their light machine gun which further unlocks a UAV multiplayer killstreak reward. As ItsMyMainMan is reloading to continue their killstreak, they are shot from above by a shotgun-wielding player that has set themselves up with deployable cover on both sides, allowing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 enemy to spend much of the match in one spot.

Observing the frustrating Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 killcam of them being gunned down, ItsMyMainMan reveals that the enemy mounted their shotgun on the nearby deployable cover just before getting the killing shot. The killcam before this moment had the shotgun resting on the second deployable cover which the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player returns to at its conclusion, suggesting that they continued to camp in this location. Because the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 clip ends before ItsMyMainMan is able to exact revenge on the camper, it’s currently unclear what the outcome of the match was.

Although some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have voiced their disdain for campers like the one in ItsMyMainMan’s clip, others pointed to this spot of the Shoot House map as perfect for completing challenges for other guns. Still, multiple fans have expressed how overpowered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 shotguns are since launch, with some using ItsMyMainMan’s video as an example of evidence.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

