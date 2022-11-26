Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Everything Included in Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 dropped its first season drop on November 16, 2022, and with it came a significant wave of content. New weapons, operators, maps, modes, vehicles, and cosmetics have been added to refresh the experience, and that’s precisely what makes seasons a successful model for many live-service games. Call of Duty has joined the seasonal model of bringing players back month after month through additional content, and it seems to be working well.

Like earlier titles, the first season for Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features several new additions for both Modern Warfare 2 itself and the battle royale title Warzone 2. With that said, the Modern Warfare 2-specific seasonal content currently features two new multiplayer maps and two new Spec Ops coop missions for those with a tactical friend, with even more on the way.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Offers Plenty to Enjoy, Despite Delays

A portion of the season’s new content is being released over its life cycle, and the previously advertised CDL Moshpit playlist has been delayed until next season due to unforeseen issues. It’s safe to expect future seasons likely won’t drop all of their new content at once given the constraints of working with an evolving title, but that doesn’t mean each season won’t be continually adding more maps and Spec Ops missions for free.

The monetized portion of Modern Warfare 2 received a new battle pass, complete with an array of blueprints and cosmetics earned through a choice-based progression system. This new unlock system has players spending battle pass coins earned through gameplay to activate sectors on a map from left to right. Some players should find these branching paths refreshing for the extra perception of choice.

Each sector a player opens has a collection of rewards ranging from premium currency and cosmetics to new operators, weapons, or weapon blueprints. However, it is essential to note that most of the rewards found within season 1’s battle pass – and likely all future seasonal battle passes – requires the player to spend premium currency to unlock.

On the other side of the coin, Warzone 2 features an entirely new map of Al Mazrah to engage in a revamped battle royal mode alongside the brand-new DMZ mode. These two wouldn’t feel half as fresh if it weren’t for Al Mazrah, which is Warzone‘s biggest map made to date, featuring 18 distinct points of interest to explore.

Whether players manage to get through the battle pass quickly or not, mid-season updates and events are planned that will grant themed operators. One of these events planned for Season 1 is the Modern Warfare FC Event, where players can unlock a new operator weekly based on real-life professional soccer players associated with the FIFA World Cup. These special events will arrive with unique limited-time modes, such as the FC Event including a mode dubbed “CODBall.”

To top off Season 1’s offerings, Modern Warfare 2’s premium currency store features a rotating selection of paid bundles. Each bundle features tuned weapon blueprints, weapon, and vehicle cosmetics, as well as many themed operator skins.Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have a lot to chew through with all Season 1’s content in mind, and once that ends it’s likely Season 2 will be equally stuffed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

