Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Execution Goes Horribly Wrong

One Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 player goes for an easy finishing move against an unaware player only to have the game glitch out at the worst time.

One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player runs into an extremely badly timed glitch after attempting to pull off a very easy execution move on an unsuspecting player. While the game has been pretty stable overall, bugs and glitches can be common occurrences, especially in the larger environments of Warzone and DMZ modes. Some can be pretty harmless, like visual glitches or one Modern Warfare 2 player that is sent flying after getting hit with a knife.

Some players hawve even run into game breaking issues, such as the infamous bug closer to the Modern Warfare 2 launch that would crash the game when players attempted to party up together. While many of these issues have been largely fixed, the constantly evolving nature of live service titles means there’s always the possibility of something going wrong when a new update hits. Thankfully, this latest glitch clearly falls into the harmless category, though the player who experiences it definitely has a bit of bad luck in this case.

Over on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 subReddit, a user known as Jeremy623 posts a short video with the caption, “I love this game.” As fans will soon find out, the caption is clearly sarcasm as the player in question goes for an extremely easy execution move on the recently released Shoot House map. The enemy player appears to be camping the middle lane of the map, hard scoped and attempting to pick off other players on the other side or who may be crossing through the middle.

Sensing a pretty great opportunity, Jeremy623 finds this player standing with their back turned and completely unaware of the approaching danager. Taking control of the opportunity, Jeremy623 triggers the finishing move execution, but right before it finishes, the player is knocked out of the kill animation, and the enemy player is able to ultimately turn the tables and kill Jeremy623. While frustrating, fans have pointed out that this was caused by the change in elevation due to the ledge, with the player running out of room and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 knocking them out of the animation as if they were falling.

Interestingly enough, the 2019 version of Modern Warfare had the exact same issue. While there had been plenty of frustrated gamers back in the Modern Warfare days with glitched out executions, the elevation issue was proving to be a thorn in the side of players who wanted to use the Modern Warfare season 2 addition of Ghost. Simon Riley’s finisher had a lot of flash to it, not only was it longer, but it involved a sliding motion, which put players at greater risk of going off of a nearby ledge or drop which would then cancel out the animation.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

