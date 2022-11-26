Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: How to Unlock Biohazard Skin

Despite receiving harsh criticism from the fanbase, DMZ has gained lots of popularity among players wanting to learn the basics of Warzone 2 since it shares several of the same gameplay mechanics. Nonetheless, DMZ is meant to be a unique experience from previous COD games, offering elements from Escape from Tarkov and The Division. And just like Warzone 2 has plenty of unique rewards players can unlock, so does DMZ; for example, the M13B Assault Rifle.





Moreover, certain missions (Weapon Case Events) grant players unique rewards that can be used in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. One of these is the Biohazard Skin for Konig. But, obtaining the Biohazard skin is no walk in the park and will require players to fight heavily armored units while avoiding other squads.

Weapon Case Events Explained

In order to obtain the prestigious Biohazard skin, players will need to complete seven Weapon Case Events by successfully extracting with the Weapon Case. These events most commonly spawn near the Observatory, the Al Sharim Pass, or Zarqa Hydroelectric, but can be located on the mini-map by looking for a large yellow area with a briefcase.

Here are the rewards for completing each Weapon Case Event:

Caution Tape: RPK Weapon Blueprint

Biohazard: Weapon Sticker

Jungle Incognito: Vehicle Skin

Gas Gas Gas: Weapon Charm

Weapon Crate: Calling Card

Weapon Crate: Emblem

Biohazard: Konig Operator Skin

Once players enter the yellow zone, they should start to eliminate enemy AIs until they hear an announcement that a heavily-armored enemy unit (Juggernaut) has entered the area. Players will now have to defeat him to obtain the Weapon Case, preferably with one of the many top-tier LMGs available to use in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. As soon as a player equips the Weapons Case, they’ll be marked on the map and all players will be able to see exactly where they are similar to the Most Wanted Contract from Warzone.

Now that players have a huge target on their backs, they’ll need to get to an Exfil Helicopter quickly. But, it’s best not to use one of the marked Exfil Choppers since other squads will know exactly where to set up an ambush. The best way to exfil is to complete a Hostage Rescue contract, since it’ll call in an unmarked Extract Chopper. But, of course, players will need to ensure they are quick since other players will be on their way to steal the Weapon Case.

Players can also prepare beforehand by equipping a 3-Plate Armor Vest and having Self-Revives (or even the new Revive Pistol). Additionally, players can purchase a UAV (or complete the UAV mission) to scan the area and avoid encountering other players. Once extracted, the entire squad will receive the Weapon Case reward. Once they complete the seventh one, the Biohazard operator skin for Konig will be unlocked.

