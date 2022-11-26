Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Mode Coming 2023

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched last week, kicking off a brand new cycle for the series. Some players are a little peeved the game has no ranked mode. Good news, Treyarch has now confirmed it’s coming, but not until next year.





Treyarch is working on ranked play for Modern Warfare 2 with its partners, listing what that means will be coming in 2023 (thanks, Push Square). Competitive modes, visible skill ratings, and a top 250 leaderboard are among the features listed. In a follow-up tweet, Treyarch reminds players they can “throw down in the CDL Moshpit “ when season one begins on November 16, the same day Warzone 2 launches.

For those of you still playing competitively in older Call of Duty games, it’s also worth noting that the eventual introduction of ranked play to Modern Warfare 2 spells the end for certain modes in other games. Vanguard’s ranked play and Black Ops Cold War’s league play will be retired on November 22, so grab your rewards in those modes before then.

Activision tends to launch a new Call of Duty game every year, so waiting months to add high-demand modes might seem a little risky. However, it might also serve as evidence that the series really is moving to a biennial model in that Call of Duty fans will only be getting a game every two years. There have also been reports Modern Warfare 2 will be getting campaign DLC in 2023, a first for the series should that happen.

Hopefully what appears to be a ban issue will have been cleared up by the time ranked play arrives. Many players are claiming they have been banned for no reason, with one person even going directly to Activision. The studio behind the Call of Duty series remains under investigation for a number of alleged issues behind the scenes after it was accused of harboring a toxic work environment and encouraging a frat-boy culture.

