Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reportedly Be Free Soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be going free very soon. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year it releases and tops the sales charts. It’s also a major game when it comes to holiday gifts because it releases at the end of the year and is on wish lists all over the world. It’s a total juggernaut and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception whatsoever. The latest entry in the shooter franchise racked up a billion dollars within a matter of days and it had the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment product of 2022.

With that said, you’d think just about everyone who wants the game probably has it by now, but Activision is reportedly looking into a way to lure more players in. According to Insider Gaming, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have a free to play weekend from December 15th to December 19th as part of the game’s mid-season update on December 14th. It’s expected that Shipment will be added to the game’s multiplayer during this time as well. As of right now, it’s unclear what else is going to be added in the mid-season update. It’s fairly common for Activision to do one of these events, especially before Christmas, as it gets players interested in the game and boosts sales once the event ends. It’s unclear how much of the game will be accessible during this time, but the campaign probably won’t be included during this free-to-play event.

Either way, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a pretty expansive package. There’s a solid campaign, a fleshed out multiplayer, a co-op mode, and all of your progression to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Of course, the free-to-play weekend has yet to be confirmed, so don’t hold your breath until it’s properly announced.

Are you going to check out the possible Modern Warfare 2 free to play weekend? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.