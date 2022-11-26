Call of Duty Warzone 2 – How to Master the Tricky ‘G-Walk’ in Season 1?

Ever since the awaited release of Call of Duty Warzone 2, most of the players have been busy grinding their way to victory in the online matches. However, there some users, among millions of fans, who have already discovered new ways and mechanics to make an impression in this battle royale. The G-Walk is one such, unexpected, addition spreading rapidly across the community.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In case anyone is not aware, G-Walk is one of the techniques invented by some Call of Duty Warzone 2 players. When executed perfectly, it can be very useful in having a great movement while sprinting through the map. But how can it be mastered in the right way?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The best way to perform G-Walk in Call of Duty Warzone 2

To begin with, the method of performing G-Walk is not extremely difficult in the latest battle royale. However, what it requires is constant practice, precision and perfection. If done in the right manner, players who execute it may surprise their opponents with a winning move. Because killing someone with bullets, who is using the G-Walk, can be tough if not impossible.

In Call of Duty Warzone 2, this movement mechanic is now also known as Snake Walk. It’s because the player performing it appears like a snake while moving. Moreover, few people have also called it an action that resembles someone slipping and sliding on a soap.

DIVE DEEPER

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II Battle Pass: How Does the Non-Linear System in

2022’s Call of Duty Works? New Tier Skips and Exciting Rewards Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now coming onto the most important part, here are the steps one needs to follow in order to perform the perfect G-Walk in Call of Duty Warzone 2 battle royale, during the online matches:

Players need to go prone by holding the respective key bind designated for this action.

The moment they start dropping down on the floor, players will have to cancel it by hitting the key for sprinting.

Repeating this combination in quick succession will make them drop down and then come back up very quickly. This is how the G-Walk mechanic works.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your thoughts on this newfound movement strategy of Warzone 2 users? Have you also tried performing it during a match in the game? Let us know in the comments down below.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time