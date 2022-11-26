Call of Duty: Warzone 2 review – A cluttered start to a promising future





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally here, and as the franchise had promised, the game features a whole lot of new content after a long wait. I’ve been excited since the announcement of the game to see what the new vision is all about and how it differs from the last iteration. Expectations from the latest Warzone 2 title have been high, but has the game lived up to its standards? As part of Modern Warfare 2, this new era of Call of Duty is considered the franchise’s most ambitious project ever. In this review, I go through various aspects of the game, including the user experience and gameplay of the all-new COD title, before giving my final verdict. The first-day experience of Warzone 2 The day the Warzone 2 server went live, it clearly wasn’t a pleasant experience for most. Honestly speaking, I had to wait at least a week to find a stable server. For the longest time, inviting friends to my party did not work and there were numerous in-game bugs and glitches that ruined my experience in the first week itself. Infinity Ward passed on the responsibility of managing Warzone 2 to Raven Software while they focused more on Modern Warfare 2, following which the developers addressed the issues and fixed most of them. However, with a game this well-known, players don’t look forward to facing such issues that can ruin their overall gameplay experience. Despite the flaws that affect a player’s experience in the game, the latest Call of Duty battle royale still deserves some praise. In this article, I share my thoughts on all the new features of Warzone 2 and what makes it unique from other similar titles. More of a battle royale than Warzone ever was The first thing that comes to mind while playing Warzone 2 is that the game offers a much better battle royale experience than its predecessor, Warzone. From traditional looting systems in battle royale games to in-game customization, the latest iteration of Warzone has all the potential to justify the genre at its best. The game now calls for more tactical gameplay than ever before. While Warzone started with a bang and the skill gap wasn’t huge from the start, it was ruined after a certain point in time. A lot of players with their excessively advanced movement skills made the gaming experience unfair for newcomers. The biggest change that the new game brings is the removal of those movement exploits. Advanced moves such as slide cancelations and bunny hops are no longer possible to pull off. The basic movements for Warzone 2 are pretty simple and maintain the traditional Call of Duty movement style. While this change has displeased many experienced fans, it gives other players the chance to fight back and focus more on positioning and aiming, rather than excessive movements that previously increased the skill gap. Warzone 2 gameplay: First impressions I’ve always had a knack for tactical shooters and Call of Duty was my go-to game. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 offers the perfect blend of arcade-type gameplay and the tactical aspect of realistic games. If you’re looking for quick movements to go along with casual gameplay, this is the ideal choice. Who’s makin’ new friends in proximity chat? Who’s makin’ new friends in proximity chat? 😏 https://t.co/CtF8oXUtAZ

While Warzone 2 comes with a lot of new innovations, a welcome addition is the proximity chat that enables you to talk to your enemies and befriend them in Unhinged mode or in DMZ. This unique option makes the Warzone experience much more dynamic and fun.

We’ve seen content creators deliver hilarious content using the new chat feature, with some even starting Uber services on Al Mazrah using the same system and Warzone 2.

Warzone 2’s graphics/UI/audio/performance

Warzone 2 shares the same engine as Modern Warfare 2, with both games having cross-progression systems and similar User Interfaces.

However, they both share what is probably the worst UI in the franchise’s history. It can be annoying to navigate around and going through the in-game options is a pain. The two game’s user interfaces look like Netflix’s UI on a Smart TV.

Coming to graphics and performance, I played the game on a PC equipped with RTX 3060 Ti, Intel I5 11th generation processor, and 16 GB of RAM, which is ahead of the game’s minimum system requirements. However, I did not get more than 100 FPS in any settings in Al Mazrah.

While the graphics are pretty decent and the details appreciable, overall, it does not look as impressive as Verdansk. The game also needs more optimization as it lags sometimes, resulting in a decrease in framerate.

As for the audio in the game, if my experience can be considered universal, it is terrible and needs a complete overhaul from its core. Issues such as footsteps disappearing or sounds coming from the wrong direction made me go crazy for the longest time. It got better with some recent patches by Raven Software, but there is clearly a lot of work that needs to be done to improve the experience in Warzone 2.

In conclusion

Coming to the final verdict of the game, despite the poor launch and terrible experience on the first weekend, the game did get better with time. It now gives a more dynamic feel to the traditional Warzone experience and lets you explore more.

New modes such as DMZ or third-person battle royale let you play the game in various ways, all of which are extremely fun and engaging from the get-go. The graphics are also eye-catching and the desert-themed Al Mazrah reminded me of Black Ops 4’s Blackout map, which was a bit nostalgic, to be honest.

However, as mentioned earlier, the audio experience in the game needs fixing. While the developers connect with the community and try to create a more user-friendly experience, this level of performance is not expected from a game made by a AAA studio.

Honestly, Warzone 2 is nowhere near perfect. Compared to its predecessor, it also falls short in a lot of places. However, the game offers so much content and is Call of Duty’s most ambitious project ever.

The game’s vision is to invite players from different FPS genres into a unified community. With more polishing and optimization, we can hope that Warzone 2 overthrows the success of Warzone.

