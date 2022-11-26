Carol Vorderman, 61, tries to ‘snog’ Rylan Clark, 34, in tight leather

Taking to her Instagram, the Countdown legend shared an array of pictures as the pair caused a stir after they sweetly embraced.

The age-defying beauty sported a skintight leather top that hugged her taut waist and accentuated her jaw-dropping curves. The on-screen star teamed her attire with floor length skirt and elongated her legs with a pair of striking red heels.

In one photo, Rylan and Carol stared into each other’s eyes as the Strictly host placed his hands in her curly blonde locks.

The mum-of-two has since addressed the candid pictures and revealed she jokingly tried to kiss her co-star.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Carol told listeners: “I was on It Takes Two with the lovely Rylan. So, we had a snog before we left… not really.

“But he clutched me tight like we were in an Argentine Tango. Then I stuck my tongue out.

“He went, ‘urghhhhhhhh.’ That was funny.”