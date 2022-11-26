Charles ‘wrangled’ as Kate steals front pages in royal events

King Charles had his first state dinner as monarch with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace in one of his first big moments as the Kingdom’s leader. However, Kate, Princess of Wales, stole the show as she drew all the attention during the event. The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden noticed the King is facing the same situation he did with Princess Diana.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden said: “I think he’s getting used to it. Isn’t he?

“Remember the day the Charles was proclaimed King. He wasn’t on the front pages because the Sunday papers had all that walkabout at Windsor with Catherine, William, Harry and Meghan.

“I’m sure it does wrangle a bit. He was sort of known to be resentful when Diana used to get all the headlines.

“Now he’s King but it’s Catherine on the front pages.”